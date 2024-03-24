Sunderland starlet captains international youth side to 5-0 win with France up next

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg once again captained England's under-17s to victory this weekend.

The 16-year-old netted a goal in England's 5-0 win over Hungary with the under-17s unbeaten during their two games so far during the international break.

Rigg also captained England's under-17s team to a 5-1 over Northern Ireland earlier this week, a game in which the highly-rated youngster bagged two assists.

England are competing in UEFA under-17 Euro Championship qualifying games and will come up against France after the wins against Northern Ireland and Hungary with all the games being played at St George’s Park.

Rigg also appeared for the Young Lions at the under-17s World Cup in Indonesia in November 2023 and has since cemented himself as a regular member of the Black Cats' first-team squad.