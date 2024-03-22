Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Harte has provided an update on his client Niall Huggins following the full-back's injury woes this season.

Huggins has been absent since the end of December after scans revealed a 'significant knee injury' after the former Leeds United man was stretchered off in the closing stages of the loss to Coventry City.

Huggins' injury was a major blow for both player and club, with the 23-year-old making 20 appearances this season and establishing himself as a vital player in the starting XI before sustaining a fresh knee issue.

"Niall is doing well," Harte said when asked about his player's progress. "Obviously, it is going to be a longer journey for Niall but I think the fans can see how good he was when he was playing in the team. He gets up and down that pitch. He is dynamic and you can play him at left-back and right-back.

"I think for Niall it is going to be a longer process but everyone will be excited to see him when he is back but unfortunately he won't be back before the end of the season."

Following Huggins' injury last year, Sunderland stated: "A club statement said: "Everyone at SAFC is supporting Niall at this incredibly difficult time and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."

