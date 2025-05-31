Sunderland were promoted to the Premier League last weekend.

Some things are meant to be, or so the song goes. As the goosebumps pricked at the flesh and the tears welled up behind disbelieving eyes, as the streamers were strewn across the sun-dappled turf in golden streaks and the visiting Roker roar reached a cacophony beneath that famous arch, it was hard to envisage Sunderland - this beautiful, ridiculous club; this Sisyphean labour of love - ever dragging itself out of the wilderness any other way.

The banners and the buses and the stickers pasted to the stalks of lampposts from Wearside to Coventry to the capital all read “‘Til the End”, and never has an act of sloganeering been taken more literally. In the Midlands, it came late. Back on home soil, it quite simply could not have come any later. Down in London, it happened so far beyond the threshold of accepted wisdom that even now, days after the confetti has settled, it still hasn’t properly sunk in.

And yet, from the moment the final whistle heralded Sunderland’s return to the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, it has felt fitting that eight years of utter drudgery should not only culminate in such a fairy tale ending, but that it should also have been delivered by this squad and this head coach in particular.

It was meant to be Regis Le Bris, emerging from the tunnel at Wembley with a sartorial flair that fell somewhere on the spectrum between Tommy Lee Jones in Men in Black and a local undertaker here to make arrangements for Sheffield United’s unexpected funeral. Le Bris - the cerebral, prudent mastermind with his softly-spoken manner and his extensive background in academy football - parachuted in to bring steadiness and steel to Sunderland’s precocious dressing room, unflappable from the outset, assured in his rhetoric and vindicated in his actions.

Even as the latter weeks of the campaign threatened to unravel entirely and the queue of naysayers snaked out over the horizon, Le Bris held firm - a veteran pilot sat in his cockpit as a flock of geese got sucked into the engine, his level head surrounded by blaring sirens and flashing signs reading “Momentum” and “Rotation”, a knowing smirk slowly spreading across his lips as he finally brought his craft in to land with a gentle kiss of the tarmac on Wembley Way.

It was meant to be Anthony Patterson, just days after the West Stand was named in tribute to Jimmy Montgomery, putting on his own Wembley clinic for the TikTok generation, plunging low to his left to deny Kieffer Moore while his teammates were still, in essence, removing their pre-match warm-up jackets. Will Sunderland supporters talk about Patterson’s heroics in dewy-eyed reverence 52 years from now, as they do with Montgomery’s double against Leeds United? Some might, perhaps, and I will more than likely be one of them.

It was meant to be Patto’s best mate, Dan Neil, leading his boyhood club out at the national stadium, the Sunderland lad who, you suspect, would often swap his role at the base of midfield for a seat in the Roker End if he could, who frog-splashed into the first few rows of the crowd in the immediate aftermath of that Dan Ballard goal against Coventry City, seemingly because it is where his soul truly resides.

And speaking of Ballard, it was meant to be him too, coming in from the cold to produce three of the finest defensive displays the play-offs have ever seen. There are entire military industrial complexes that have failed to come up with a more effective means of preventing aerial bombardment than the Northern Ireland international’s magnificent forehead, and his goal against Coventry has etched his name into Mackem folklore forevermore.

To that end, Sunderland could, theoretically, have played out a perfectly serviceable 0-0 stalemate in their second leg against Frank Lampard’s side, but it was meant to be that they would fall behind, would haul us all through the ringer of extra time, and would come out of the other side screaming in unadulterated rhapsody; Enzo Le Fée kissed the ball, placed it at his feet, and a moment later all hell broke loose on Wearside, just as it was supposed to.

Likewise, it was meant to be that after 48 matches during which the whims of human error ran roughshod over fate and fortune, video technology would be there to save Sunderland at Wembley, much to Chris Wilder’s chagrin.

It was meant to be, as cruel as it was, that Luke O’Nien would dislocate his shoulder mere minutes into the contest and float through the rest of the afternoon in a painkiller-induced haze, rocketing off down the touchline, arm in sling, when his side equalised, and hoisting the trophy aloft one-handed when they eventually won out. It was meant to be that Trai Hume would hit Ben Brereton Diaz like a moustachioed torpedo, sending the forward - to my best recollection - spinning through the air like a Catherine wheel. It was meant to be that Jobe Bellingham would finish the job with Sunderland, whatever his future may or may not hold.

Then, when it mattered most, it was meant to be Eliezer Mayenda, goring at the heart of the Sheffield United defence like a charging bull punishing a sluggish matador. It had to be the Spaniard - with his chant and his sunglasses and his Randy Orton endorsement - putting to bed once and for all the ghosts of those inexplicable misses against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, crowning a year-long metamorphosis that began on the bench at Hibernian.

And of course, it was meant to be Tommy Watson - because, in retrospect, who else could it have been? The narrative was simply too improbable, too tantalisingly redemptive to resist. Here he was, the shunned boy prince, disowned ever since it was decided that he would be leaving for Brighton and Hove Albion this summer - a player who has been vocally admonished by his own supporters in recent weeks, who was only given a meaningful chance this season because Jack Clarke left for Ipswich Town, and who was, presumably, readied at Wembley because the recently-injured Romaine Mundle could manage little more than 70 minutes.

It was meant to be Kieffer Moore, a man who many Sunderland fans were adamant could one day fire them to promotion, ricocheting an errant pass into the path of the waiting Watson, the teenager pouncing on the half turn and rolling his shot beyond Michael Cooper in sumptuous slow motion.

Over the meandering course of the past eight years, there are countless ways that Sunderland could have brought their EFL limbo to an end. Almost all of them would have been more mundane than what we have witnessed during this past fortnight or so, and, consequently, it is hard to imagine any of them being even remotely as special. Because the truth is, the club could be promoted every other season for the next 50 years on the spin, and we might never see anything as downright implausible as the drama and the euphoria of this play-off run.

So soak it in. Allow the memories of it to seep deep into your bones and the stubborn remnants of emotion to take up permanent residence in a small, cosy corner of your rib cage. Be thankful you were there and let it live with you forever. It’s like the song says, some things are just meant to be.