How does Sunderland's possible final league position and points total compare to the last ten clubs to win the Championship play-off final?

Sunderland’s place in the Championship play-offs is officially secured and the dream of ending their eight-year absence from the Premier League remains alive.

A low-key goalless draw at Norwich was enough to earn point Regis Le Bris and his players required to ensure they will compete in the play-off semi-final next month and take a big step closer towards the top flight. There are still five games remaining in the regular season and the Black Cats face a wait before they discover their semi-final opponents - but it seems likely the race for the final two play-off spots will go down to a nerve-racking final day of the season.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion remain firmly in the top six hunt as they look to join Sunderland and one of Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United in the play-off places. It seems all but certain the Black Cats will end the regular season in fourth place and as it stands ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Swansea City they are on course to secure around 85 points. But how would their final position and possible points total compare to those of the last ten clubs to win the Championship play-off final and earn promotion into the Premier League?

How many points have the Championship play-off winners claimed over the last ten seasons?

2023/24 play-off winners: Southampton

A goal from former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong helped the Saints claim a Wembley win against Leeds United and earn an immediate return to the Premier League - although we now know their top flight stay has lasted just a solitary season after their relegation was confirmed over the weekend Final league points: 87 Final league position: 4th

2022/23 play-off winners: Luton Town

Luton Town defied the odds to land a place in the play-offs and after overturning a first leg deficit in their play-off semi-final against Sunderland, the Hatters came through a penalty shoot-out to see off Coventry City in the final and end their long absence from English football’s top flight Final league points: 80 Final league position: 3rd

2021/22 play-off winners: Nottingham Forest

Forest saw off Sheffield United in a dramatic play-off semi-final as the two-time European Cup winners edged out Huddersfield Town in the final to land a long-awaited return to the Premier League Final league points: 80 Final league position: 4th

2020/21 play-off winners: Brentford

Brentford secured a first season in the Premier League for the first time as Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes both scored in the first-half of a play-off final win against Swansea City Final league points: 87 Final league position: 3rd

2019/20 play-off winners: Fulham

Scott Parker led Fulham back into the top flight in a dramatic play-off final that was played in front of empty stands at Wembley as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to force supporters to watch on from afar. A Joe Bryan brace was enough to land the Cottagers a place in the Premier League Final league points: 81 Final league position: 4th

2018/19 play-off winners: Aston Villa

Villa ended the regular season sat 13 points adrift of the automatic promotion places - but that didn’t prevent them from returning to the Premier League as Dean Smith’s men saw off Derby County in front of a crowd of over 85,000 at Wembley Final league points: 76 Final league position: 5th

2017/18 play-off winners: Fulham

The Cottagers missed out on automatic promotion place by two points - but Slavisa Jokanovic’s side saw off Aston Villa in the play-off final Final league points: 88 Final league position: 3rd

2016/17 play-off winners: Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town joined Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League with a penalty shoot-out win against Reading in a low-key play-off final Final league points: 81 Final league position: 5th

2015/16 play-off winners: Hull City

The Tigers claimed a return to the Premier League despite finishing six points adrift of the automatic spots as Mo Diame netted the only goal of their play-off final win against Sheffield Wednesday Final league points: 83 Final league position: 4th

2014/15 play-off winners: Norwich City

Third placed Norwich City and fourth placed Middlesbrough battled it out in the play-off final and it was the Canaries who triumphed under the Wembley arch thanks to goals from Cameron Jerome and Nathan Redmond Final league points: 86 Final league position: 3rd

What are the average final league points and position of the last ten Championship play-off winners?

Based on the information above, the average league position of play-off winners in the second tier is 3.8 and the average final points total is 82.9.