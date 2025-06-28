A number of Sunderland players will be keen to impress this pre-season

It barely feels like two minutes since Sunderland were out on the Wembley turf celebrating their Championship play-off final triumph, and already the new league season is just around the corner.

The Black Cats are gearing up for the hefty challenge of a long-awaited return to the Premier League, but between now and then, there are several players whose futures need to be decided over the coming weeks.

With that in mind, here are the Sunderland talents who will be keen to catch Regis Le Bris’ eye when his squad return to pre-season training next week...

Nectar Triantis

After his stunning loan stint with Hibernian last season, Triantis now faces a summer of uncertainty on Wearside. The prospect of a permanent exit has been touted, but given how well he performed north of the border in a midfield role, surely he has earned the right to prove his worth to Regis Le Bris in pre-season before he is immediately shipped out again.

Milan Aleksic

Aleksic’s first season in England was difficult at times, and already there has been talk of him heading back to his native Serbia on loan this summer. That may still happen, but there is no denying that the midfielder boasts an immense amount of potential, and he will surely be hoping to show that to Le Bris before the Black Cats make a decision on his future.

Niall Huggins

Injured for such a long time, Huggins is finally nearing fitness once more, and will be desperate to prove that he has a part to play in Sunderland’s plans next season. The full-back is an obvious talent, and looked really good prior to his stint on the treatment table. Can he recapture his best form?

Jenson Seelt

Like Huggins, Seelt hasn’t played much football at all in recent months, and as such, will be keen to make a strong impression on his head coach over the coming weeks. Another who may end up being a candidate for a loan before the market closes, the Dutchman could still convince Sunderland chiefs that he has a place in their long-term thinking.

Harrison Jones

The U21s captain made an admirable step up to the first team last season, and will be desperate to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates Dan Neil and Chris Rigg by nailing down a place in Sunderland’s midfield. He may have to wait a little while before he is able to do so, but a good pre-season would certainly help his cause going forward.

Alan Browne

There are still question marks over whether Browne has what it takes to make the step up to the Premier League, and in fairness to the midfielder, many of those doubts linger purely on the basis of how much game time he missed due to injury last term. Will Le Bris see fit to utilise his experience in the top flight, or will he be moved on? Pre-season is the time for him to stake his claim.

Ahmed Abdullahi

Still yet to make his first team debut in red and white, Abdullahi endured an injury-blighted debut campaign in England, but will be looking to show his worth over the coming weeks. On the rare occasions we have seen him for the U21s he has looked sharp in front of goal, but can he translate that into an effectiveness at senior level?

Ian Poveda

Signed to provide cover and competition for Patrick Roberts out on the right flank, Poveda put in a largely underwhelming first season on Wearside. As a result, his future seems uncertain, but now would be the time for him show that he still has something to offer.

Trey Ogunsuyi

And finally, Ogunsuyi has been a goal-scoring sensation for the U21s in recent months, and has found himself in and around the first team on numerous occasions as a consequence. Another strong pre-season would only reinforce the belief that he has a huge future ahead of him.