Sunderland have returned from a warm weather training camp ahead of the final day of the regular season

Régis Le Bris is hopeful that Sunderland will reap the rewards of their warm weather training camp in Portugal this week.

Though the camp was impacted briefly by the widespread power cuts across Iberia, Sunderland were fortunate that the disruption at their base was minimal. As the Black Cats come towards the end of a long and draining Championship campaign, Le Bris believes the change of scenery and chance for the players to bond will be of benefit when the play-off semi finals come round next week.

"It was good, I think - a really good training camp," Le Bris said.

"Three sessions, intense, players connected, now ready to go. We got up in the power cut a little bit but it didn't disturb the process.

"I think it was positive, because during the season we stayed here and it's like a routine. We don't have a choice, because it is a routine of training, recovery, games and so on. I think it was really important to change the environment and create something new. Even for the players, they spend time together, talking about the games, the previous one and the future. Spending time just to get to know each other a little bit more in a different environment, so it will be positive."

Sunderland's dismal performance against Oxford United was not reflected on too greatly, with the players getting the chance to air their views in a lengthy debrief inside the away dressing room after full time. Sunderland did go through the game in a video analysis session out in Portugal, focusing on their poor defending of set plays and the cheap fouls that led to them, as well as some of the issues they experienced in their build-up play through the first half in particular.

Sunderland's attacking issues have been significant since the March international break but Le Bris believes his rest and rotation policy will see the spark come back for the play-off games. To that end, he says he was encouraged by what he say in those sessions out in Portugal, whilst also being fully aware that the true test would come in competitive action.

"I think it's a question of form for me," Le Bris said.

"Because when we were at our best, we created many chances. It's just a question of, because this league is like a marathon, you can hit the wall. It's possible. For us, for some players, I think it was the case to just recover. Because it's human nature [to tire], nothing else And after that, if you recover and you accept that it's possible to have a lower point in your curve, it's possible, it's acceptable. Just recover, refresh, train properly and we'll be stronger later. And the right window is the semi-final. Not before, not after because then it's too late, but now.

"What we felt in training was really positive but of course it is just training so we will see in the games. But the energy was good."

Perhaps the biggest positive of the trip was on the injury front, with Dan Ballard, Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese all taking major steps towards full fitness.

