Sunderland will compete against the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League next season.

Some big challenges lie in wait for Sunderland as they prepare to face some of the biggest clubs in world football in the Premier League next season.

After marking Regis Le Bris’ first season in charge at the Stadium of Light with promotion back into the top flight with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United, the Black Cats will face the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and local rivals Newcastle United in the Premier League when the new campaign gets underway in August.

The preparations for the season are already underway after Sunderland confirmed the departures of Jobe Bellingham and Tommy Watson to Borussia Dortmund and Brighton and converted Enzo Le Fee’s loan deal into a £20m permanent move to the Stadium of Light.

The summer transfer window will re-open for business this week and there is an expectation Le Bris’ squad will be strengthened by the time the new season kicks off. However, there are some players that are already within the Black Cats ranks that will hope to prove themselves at the highest level during what is already shaping up to be an exciting season.

Which 6 players should Sunderland build their side around in the Premier League?

Anthony Patterson of Sunderland | Getty Images

Anthony Patterson

Patterson produced a fine display in the play-off final win with a stunning early save to deny Kieffer Moore and then matched that effort during the second-half to keep out Andre Brooks. The Academy of Light graduate will head into the Premier League as first choice stopper after helping his boyhood club to two promotions - and he will hope to prove he is more than capable of coping at the highest level.

Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin

It’s hard to separate the full-back duo given the sizeable impact they have made during their time on Wearside and it would not have been unthinkable to suggest they were the best full-back pairing outside of the Premier League. They will be tested by some of the best attacking players around in the top tier and there will be a considerable step up in class - but you wouldn’t be surprised if Hume and Cirkin rise to the occasion.

Enzo Le Fee

Now a permanent member of the Black Cats squad following his £20m move to Wearside, Le Fee can provide a touch of class at key moments throughout what is obviously going to remain a challenging return to the Premier League. His ability to retain possession will prove invaluable when Sunderland are under pressure throughout what is sure to be a testing season.

Chris Rigg

The Academy of Light graduate has reportedly attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in world football after making an impressive impact at senior level over the last year - but now he has a chance to test himself against the best when the new season gets underway in August. Rigg has shown he has considerable ability and promise as he has attracted attention from elsewhere and you sense he will relish the chance to shine on the biggest stages.

Eliezer Mayenda

Although he is very much a work-in-progress, there is undeniable ability within Mayenda and he will look forward to showing exactly what he can do against some of world football’s best defenders next season. Some will say a more experienced forward is required and there is some merit in such an argument. However, Mayenda’s pace and movement will test top flight centre-backs and help cement his reputation as a highly promising talent.