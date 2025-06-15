Lynden Gooch relives Sunderland’s Championship play-off final win and praises Regis Le Bris and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus ahead of a return to the Premier League.

The full-time whistle brought exuberant celebrations and created immediate lifelong memories as Sunderland’s eight-year absence from the Premier League was officially brought to an end.

Just an hour earlier, disappointment and frustration were painted on to the faces of everyone connected to the Black Cats as Tyrese Campbell fired Sheffield United into a deserved lead in the Championship play-off final. Urged on by over 37,000 travelling supporters, Regis Le Bris’ side summoned up the energy and quality that had allowed them to surpass all expectations throughout the season as they roared back into the game.

Eliezer Mayenda, one of the breakthrough players of the campaign, got his side back on level-terms with a powerful drive beyond Blades keeper Michael Cooper and set the stage for the most dramatic of finishes. Academy product Tommy Watson, who had already agreed a £10m move to Brighton and Hove Albion just months earlier, had been introduced from the bench with quarter of an hour remaining and he signed off from his Sunderland career in some style with a stunning strike that finally vanquished the Blades.

Chaos ensued in the Wembley stands as the Wearside faithful celebrated a moment of history with friends, families and, in many cases, complete strangers that had bonded through a feeling of just what could be under the famous Wembley arch. Amongst them was a man that has witnessed it all during his time playing in front of the supporters he stood alongside at Wembley as former Black Cats star Lynden Gooch celebrated ‘something he will cherish for the rest of his life’ alongside his son.

The four-times capped United States international suffered consecutive relegations, a promotion and play-off heartache during his long stay at the Stadium of Light - but witnessing a major landmark in the club’s recent history made an indelible impression on the former Black Cats star.

In an exclusive interview, Gooch told The Echo: “It was a great day, it was great to get there because I didn’t think I was going to be able to be there.

“I managed to get a couple of tickets from Mick Ganley at the Fans Museum so got there with my son. We still live in the area, we still live in the North East so my kids are massive Sunderland fans, they actually went to more Sunderland games than Stoke games when I was there. It was a brilliant day, it’s something I will cherish, it’s something we will cherish for the rest of our lives.”

Le Bris praise

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris | Chris Fryatt

The architect of what could be classed as an unexpected return to the Premier League has been Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris.

The Frenchman was a somewhat unexpected appointment when he was named as permanent successor to Michael Beale last summer and little was known of the former Lorient boss. However, he has lived up to claims he would improve young players within the Black Cats squad and will provide a cool, calm and composed presence on the touchline and on the training ground.

Gooch, who remains in contact with a number of his former team-mates within the Sunderland squad, hailed Le Bris’ impact over the last year and insisted there is no reason why his side can thrive alongside the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and local rivals Newcastle United in the Premier League next season.

He said: “I think the manager has handled himself really well. I think he’s been really calm and I think the lads have really enjoyed working under him from what they have been saying when I have spoken to them. Everyone will love him now, when you achieve something like this you create a bond and it will be great to see him and the club in the Premier League once again. Hopefully they can do well next season and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t. We will be underdogs, Sunderland will be underdogs next season but there’s no reason why they can’t do it.”

Long journey

Net worth: £2bn | Getty Images

Returning to the elite of English football after an absence of eight years has brought a surge of energy and enthusiasm across all levels of the Stadium of Light hierarchy. The long journey back from the dark days of a painful stay in League One took its biggest step yet with the full time whistle at Wembley - and Gooch believes Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus deserves credit for pushing the club back to where he believes they belong.

“It’s fantastic for the club and the area,” he explained. “There have been a lot of struggling years - but not matter what, it’s always been a Premier League club in everything but status. You look at the stadium, the infrastructure, the owners have done a brilliant job since they have come in. It was well deserved and I thought Sunderland were definitely one of the best sides in the Championship during the season. Going up at Wembley is an amazing feeling for them.”

