Sunderland won promotion back to the Premier League last month

Ex-Sunderland striker Tore Andre Flo has hailed head coach Regis Le Bris for the job that he has done on Wearside so far, as well as praising the Black Cats’ supporters as “some of the best in the world”.

The Norwegian spent a year at the Stadium of Light between 2002 and 2003, scoring six goals across 33 appearances in red and white. Flo would leave for Italian outfit AC Siena following the Black Cats’ relegation from the Premier League, but has admitted that he still follows his former club’s fortunes, and has been impressed with the manner in which they have grown under Le Bris.

A Championship play-off final victory at Wembley last month earned the head coach promotion during his first season in English football, as well as securing a long-awaited return to the top flight for his employers.

What has Tore Andre Flo said about Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris?

Reflecting on Le Bris’ campaign with Sunderland during an interview with The Echo, courtesy of NewBettingSites.uk, Flo said: “I think he's done a really good job. It's been exciting to follow Sunderland this season. Started really well, came into the play-offs, had some tough matches in the play-offs - they were really exciting, those games. They managed to pull it through and came up. I'm really happy for the club and for the town and the supporters. I feel that they really deserve to be up there again. Yes, to your question, he has done a brilliant job.”

When asked if Sunderland have a chance of staying in the Premier League under Le Bris’ guidance next season, Flo added: “I think they have a chance, yes. When you come up like that with enthusiasm - and they've been there before, they know what it takes to stay up. Saying that, it will be tough. It will be a tough season because up there, it's completely different than in the Championship. It's probably the toughest league in the world. It will be a fight, I think.

“They need a good start, but the good thing is that they come up on a high. The enthusiasm is there, the energy is there, the crowd is behind the team. That is a very good start.”

Turning his attention to Sunderland’s loyal support, he continued: “I feel like the supporters there are really genuine supporters. They are not like tourists going to watch a game. This is their passion and they would do everything for the team in the way they support them. The team needs their supporters and they are some of the best supporters in the world. That's very important. The team is important for the supporters and the supporters are really important for the team. It goes both ways in Sunderland.”