Nectar Triantis is the subject of transfer interest from Hibernian

Sunderland will demand upwards of £1 million to sell midfielder Nectar Triantis this summer, according to reports.

The Australian enjoyed a breakout campaign on loan at Hibernian this season, registering three goals, five assists, and a first-ever senior international call-up as David Gray’s side secured a lofty third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership. Elsewhere, the 22-year-old was short-listed for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award, and was named Hibs’ Young Player of the Year too.

And after such an eye-catching turn north of the border, it is understandable that the Scottish outfit are said to be keen on securing a permanent agreement for Triantis over the coming weeks. If they are to do so, however, they will likely need to table a seven-figure fee for the player.

What has been said about Sunderland’s asking price for Nectar Triantis?

According to a report from the Edinburgh Evening News, Sunderland have named their price for Triantis, and will demand at least £1 million for his services this transfer window. It is claimed that the Black Cats, while willing to negotiate on an up-front fee, are eager that the entire financial package – including add-ons for games played and other performance targets hit – breaks the seven-figure barrier. The prospect of a sell-on clause is also touted, with negotiations said to be ongoing.

What has Hibernian boss David Gray said about re-signing Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis next season?

Speaking earlier in the year, Hibs boss Gray said: “He’s contracted to Sunderland, isn't he, so we'll wait and see exactly what happens there. But I think he's done really well. He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club, and also whatever he wants to do.

“But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.”

Reflecting on Triantis’ campaign more broadly, Gray added: “I think he’s had a fantastic season. He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and consistently playing games of football is good for him.

“I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So, there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done. And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

“Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely, something that I wanted when I brought him to the club, was he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball. Sometimes, it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front.”