Sunderland will face Newcastle United in the Premier League next season

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has delivered his verdict on Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League, looking ahead to the return of the Tyne-Wear derby next season.

The Black Cats have played their fierce local rivals just once since 2016, losing 3-0 in an FA Cup third round clash at the Stadium of Light last January. That defeat came in the midst of Michael Beale’s underwhelming stint in the dugout, and since then, the club has been revitalised under current head coach Regis Le Bris.

The Frenchman’s debut campaign in England culminated in a Championship play-off final victory over Sheffield United at Wembley last month, ending an eight-year absence from the top flight in the process. And in an interview with BBC Look North, Burn has shared on his feelings towards Sunderland earning their place in the Premier League that afternoon.

What has Dan Burn said about Sunderland’s promotion back to the Premier League?

When asked whether he was pleased Sunderland had made their return to the top flight, Burn responded: "I had this conversation with my dad, I rang my dad and said: 'I wouldn't be fussed, if Sunderland come up then great we get the derbies if not then great, keep them in the Championship!'. My dad was like, 'Yeah, same,' then a minute in Sheffield United nearly scored and I could hear him jumping up and down and I was like, 'Nah, you're a liar!'”

What has Eddie Howe said about Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League?

Burn is not the only prominent Newcastle figure to have spoken on Sunderland’s return to the Premier League in recent weeks. Addressing the Black Cats’ promotion in the wake of his side’s final day defeat at the hands of Everton, Toon boss Eddie Howe said: “I’d almost forgot about that (derby games) to be honest in amongst today. But, of course, that was yesterday. Will it make it more difficult? I think the derby games are obviously very intense games and they are challenging for both teams - but I think we will have the attitude that we will look forward to it. It’s great for the area and I think it brings more energy and drama to the game so let’s bring it on.”

For his part, David Moyes - who led the Toffees to victory on Tyneside, and who was also the last manager to take charge of Sunderland in the Premier League - said: “I’m thrilled for Sunderland, I really am. It’s incredible what they’ve done and it’s great to have a big club back in the Premier League once again.”

