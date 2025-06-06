Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham is due to fly to Slovakia for the U21s Euros tomorrow

Lee Carsley has named Jobe Bellingham in his England squad for the upcoming U21s European Championship.

Bellingham was part of a training squad at St George's Park last week and will reconvene with his team mates on Friday before departing for Slovakia tomorrow.

England will kick-off their campaign in the group stage against Czechia on Thursday 12 June (8pm BST) at the Mol Arena before they face Slovenia three days later on Sunday 15 June (5pm BST). Their final group game against Germany takes place on Wednesday 18 June (8pm BST) at the Stadion Pod Zoborom, before the competition heads into the knockout phase with the top two teams from both groups progressing to the quarter-finals.

The development confirms that there has not yet been a resolution in the talks between Sunderland and Borussia Dortmund, after Bellingham indicated to the Bundesliga club that they were his preferred destination at the start of this week. German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday night that the deal was at risk due to Sunderland's valuation. Dortmund value Bellingham at an initial fee of around 25 million euros, while Sunderland want a deal closer to his release clause which is in the region of 40 million euros. It has been widely anticipated that a compromise will be reached by the two clubs, but time is running out for Dortmund to secure the deal before their Club World Cup campaign as was their initial intention.

The current mini transfer window, specifically designed for teams participating in that tournament, shuts on June 10th.

Sunderland fans will be able to watch Bellingham in action for the U21s live, with all of England's games set for broadcast on Channel Four. Dennis Cirkin was initially named in Carsley’s training squad ahead of the tournament, but ultimately withdrew due to injury.

What Kristjaan Speakman said about Jobe Bellingham and player sales earlier this week

Speakman refused to comment on speculation surrounding Jobe Bellingham in an interview with The Echo earlier this week, with Borussia Dortmund yet to meet the club's valuation. The Black Cats have made a pitch to keep the midfielder on Wearside for at least another year after their promotion to the Premier League, but there is an acceptance that this might not be possible.

“I can’t say anything on that specific situation," Speakman said.

"What we can’t be doing is speculating on every single player and every potential trade, whether that’s a player leaving or a player coming in. It’s just the nature of the industry. Once we know where we are with certain players and things can be defined, then we’ll try to be public on that."

Speaking more generally about player sales, Speakman said he was confident that the club could continue on its upward trajectory.

“The context of every situation is different, and you always have to bear that in mind," he said.

"All of the players you’re dealing with are humans, they all have their own aspirations and what they want to achieve. Obviously, we’ve got a collective number of players at the minute that have bought in to what Sunderland is. Through that collective and connection between everyone, we’ve managed to build a successful team that has got the club back into the Premier League. When you do my type of job, or Regis’ type of job, then you have to consider all those pieces and try to come up with the right answer. Thankfully, over the last few years, we’ve made more correct decisions that wrong decisions with that. We’ve go to keep continuing with that."