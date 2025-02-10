Sunderland 'plan' to accept 'huge' offer for key talent this summer - reports

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham could be in demand this summer.

Sunderland are planning to accept a “huge” offer for midfielder Jobe Bellingham this summer, according to reports.

The teenager has emerged as a key presence for the Black Cats in recent times, and has subsequently garnered widespread interest from a number of apparent admirers. Last week, Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United were the latest clubs to be touted as prospective suitors, with suggestions that the pair have been scouting Bellingham closely this season.

Elsewhere, the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have also been mentioned as potential destinations should the player leave Sunderland further down the line, with both clubs having strong ties to Bellingham’s elder brother Jude. The England international currently represents the former, and previously spent a formative stint with the latter.

What are the latest reports on Jobe Bellingham’s transfer future?

But while a fresh update from Football Insider stops short of specifying where Bellingham will head to next, the online outlet do go as far as claiming that Sunderland are open to the prospect of selling the starlet if they receive a sizeable enough bid at the end of the current campaign.

According to the online outlet, “well-placed sources” have suggested that Sunderland “will be forced to accept a bumper offer should it arrive”. The report continues: “Sunderland had initially planned to keep hold of all of their young stars, including Man United-linked Chris Rigg, but a lot will depend on whether they can earn promotion”, as well as naming Crystal Palace and Tottenham as admirers too.

When does Jobe Bellingham’s contract expire?

As things stand, Bellingham’s current deal on Wearside is due to expire in 2028, with the England U21 international having put pen to paper on an extension back in August. Speaking at the time, he said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season. This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it."

Meanwhile, addressing Bellingham’s new deal, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that he had interest from other clubs over the summer but said that the player had always made clear his desire to stay. He said: “Jobe has fully immersed himself in Sunderland since day one and he has a clear affection for the area and the supporters.

“We always planned to extend his initial contract, but when a player performs so well in their breakthrough season, it is only natural for other opportunities to arise. Despite this, Jobe has been consistent that Sunderland is where he wants to be and his desire to remain at the club is a big boost for us heading into our first home game.”