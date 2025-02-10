Sunderland are still fighting for the automatic spots in the Championship but the play-off final date has now been revealed

Sunderland are still in the hunt for the automatic spots in the Championship but have also amassed a good buffer from seventh place.

The Black Cats have taken 59 points from their 31 games and are currently fourth behind Burnley, Sheffield United and Leeds United in the league. Régis Le Bris men are currently five points off the automatic spots meaning that with 16 games to go, Sunderland are still well and truly in the mix.

Indeed, Sunderland have now opened a 15-point gap on seventh-placed Middlesbrough, which indicates that the Wearsiders are in with a strong chance of finishing in the play-off spots if they do not manage to win automatic promotion.

Ahead of the Championship run-in, which will likely produce many twists and turns, the EFL have announced the dates for the play-off finals in the second tier, League One and League Two. Here, we take a look at everything we know so far:

When are the EFL play-off semi-finals and final?

Championship final: Saturday 24 May at Wembley

League One final: Sunday 25 May at Wembley

League Two final: Monday 26 May at Wembley

The semi-finals will take place shortly after the conclusion of the regular season, which ends on May 3. There is usually a short break between the last round of the Championship season and the start of the semi-finals. However, no dates have yet been confirmed, though the first leg of the semi-final usually takes place approximately a week after the end of the 46-game campaign.

Have kick-off times been announced for the EFL finals yet?

There is no definitive date or kick-off time for the 2025 Championship play-off final yet. Though Championship play-off final kick-off times tend to be 3pm. The semi-finals could differ in terms of kick-off times altogether.