Sunderland are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window

TalkSPORT pundit Perry Groves has claimed that Sunderland need to make a concerted effort to sign players with Premier League experience this summer, and has argued that Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles could be an option worth looking at for Regis Le Bris’ side.

The Black Cats sealed promotion back to the top flight last month, and in the fortnight since have been linked with a whole host of prospective transfer targets. One recurrent name is that of former academy graduate Jordan Henderson, who is currently on the books at Dutch giants Ajax.

And while Groves would be in favour of the England international making an emotional return to Wearside, he is also of the opinion that Sunderland’s youthful squad may need even more old heads if they are to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

What has Perry Groves said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

Addressing the prospect of Henderson returning to the Stadium of Light during a recent appearance on talkSPORT, Groves said: “[Henderson would be a] good signing. Sunderland have to get experienced players in, if you look at that dressing room, they need players who have experience in the Premier League.

“If you look at Luton, when they gave themselves a great chance of staying up, they had Ross Barkley in midfield. Norwich [during two recent relegation campaigns] never signed players who were proven.”

Groves then went on to specify a couple of the names that he thinks could be viable options for the Black Cats over the coming months - including Newcastle club captain Lascelles. He continued: “I’m just looking at Jamaal Lascelles. [Everton defender] Michael Keane is on a free. Those are the sorts of players you need to help those younger players at Sunderland. Their recruitment, if they get it right, they will have a chance.”

For his part, it was understood that Lascelles’ contract at St. James’ Park was due to expire this summer, but while no official announcement has been made, various reports have suggested that the 31-year-old has been handed an year-long extension with the Magpies.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland’s reported interest in Jordan Henderson?

Speaking earlier this week, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman would not be drawn on speculation involving Henderson, saying only that the club have a wide list of targets for the areas they have identified as in need of strengthening.

He explained: "I don't want to talk about individual players, that's not consistent with what we've done as a club. We have to try and find the right players for the team, we've got profiles and requirements for every position. We've been really specific about that so it's then about putting the jigsaw together and it will involve different profiles of players, different countries and leagues."

