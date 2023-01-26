Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Sunderland ‘open talks’ over new contract for Dan Neil

Sunderland have reportedly 'opened talks' to extend Dan Neil's current contract at the club. (Picture by Frank Reid)

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have opened talks with Dan Neil over extending his current contract at the Stadium of Light. Neil has impressed this season and likely has a major role to play in the first-team for the remainder of the campaign following news that Corry Evans has been ruled-out for the rest of the season.

Neil has two-and-a-half-years left on his current deal at the club, however, the Black Cats believe a new deal for Neil would fend off interest from a number of Premier League clubs who have shown interest in signing the 21-year-old. Neil has featured 28 times in all competitions for the Black Cats this term.

Swansea City ‘frontrunners’ for Leeds United striker

Swansea City are considered as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on-loan this month, according to the Telegraph. The Swans will reportedly move for Gelhardt once Michael Obafemi’s transfer to Burnley is complete.

Gelhardt hasn’t been able to break into Jesse Marsch’s first-team plans this season and has been linked with various Championship sides this month, including former side Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.

Everton ‘eye’ Watford star

Watford striker Joao Pedro has reportedly been identified as a target for Everton this month as they seek to add goals to their squad in their battle to avoid the drop. The Telegraph report that Pedro is being considered alongside former West Ham and Stoke City striker Marko Arnautovic.

Rumours of Pedro’s potential departure from Vicarage Road are nothing new with heavy speculation last summer that the 21-year-old would switch the Championship for the Premier League. However, he remained at the Hornets and has netted eight goals for the club this season.

