Sunderland ‘open talks’ over Dan Neil deal as Swansea City made ‘frontrunners’ for in-demand Leeds striker
The race to sign Joe Gelhardt is hotting up with Swansea City now emerging as a ‘frontrunner’ for his signature.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:
Sunderland ‘open talks’ over new contract for Dan Neil
According to Football Insider, Sunderland have opened talks with Dan Neil over extending his current contract at the Stadium of Light. Neil has impressed this season and likely has a major role to play in the first-team for the remainder of the campaign following news that Corry Evans has been ruled-out for the rest of the season.
Neil has two-and-a-half-years left on his current deal at the club, however, the Black Cats believe a new deal for Neil would fend off interest from a number of Premier League clubs who have shown interest in signing the 21-year-old. Neil has featured 28 times in all competitions for the Black Cats this term.
Swansea City ‘frontrunners’ for Leeds United striker
Swansea City are considered as ‘frontrunners’ to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on-loan this month, according to the Telegraph. The Swans will reportedly move for Gelhardt once Michael Obafemi’s transfer to Burnley is complete.
Gelhardt hasn’t been able to break into Jesse Marsch’s first-team plans this season and has been linked with various Championship sides this month, including former side Wigan Athletic and Sunderland.
Everton ‘eye’ Watford star
Watford striker Joao Pedro has reportedly been identified as a target for Everton this month as they seek to add goals to their squad in their battle to avoid the drop. The Telegraph report that Pedro is being considered alongside former West Ham and Stoke City striker Marko Arnautovic.
Rumours of Pedro’s potential departure from Vicarage Road are nothing new with heavy speculation last summer that the 21-year-old would switch the Championship for the Premier League. However, he remained at the Hornets and has netted eight goals for the club this season.
A move for Pedro would be a pricey one for the Toffees to negotiate however and any move for the Brazilian would likely only come as a result of Anthony Gordon’s departure from the club. Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with a move for the winger but the two clubs remain apart in their valuations.