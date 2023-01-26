Evans suffered an ACL injury in the early stages of the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and is now considered highly unlikely to play again this season.

Sunderland signed Pierre Ekwah on a long-term deal from West Ham United earlier this week but Mowbray believes he is a player who will thrive further forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Dan Neil has proven capable of covering Evans' crucial role at the base of midfield in recent weeks, the head coach is clearly concerned about balance and experience with 18 league games still to play.

Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans

Mowbray said: "We've had some initial conversations so we just have to wait and see how it impacts on the other stuff that we're trying to do.

"We have added extra competition with Pierre Ekwah and we're pushing on with other areas of the pitch but we've got a few days to potentially to look at it and see if something could be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Watching Pierre today in training, he looks full of energy, he's got a lovely left foot and will bring balance to the squad - it's just that he hasn't played a first-team game yet.

"So he wasn't a replacement for Corry, he was brought into supplement what we have and we've obviously got to be careful that we don't end up with a load of kids in such a crucial part of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pierre doesn't do what Corry does in terms of sitting behind the ball and having that discipline to break up counter-attacks, he's a footballer who wants to play passes and drive on towards the box. He's a young boy and it's hard to have the discipline that all the experience Corry has brings.

"He's not a replacement for Corry so we'll have to see what the next few day brings, whether there's the opportunity to bring in someone who is similar to Corry."

Advertisement Hide Ad