Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

German side ‘eye’ move for Sunderland-linked striker

Jermaine Beckford believes Joe Gelhardt should move to Wigan Athletic this month (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Hamburger SV have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Andras Nemeth, following reported interest from the Black Cats in the striker. Nemeth currently plays for Belgian side Genk but has found the net just once in the league this term.

As picked up by Football League World, German outlet Kicker report that the German side view Nemeth as back-up for former Cardiff City striker Robert Glatzel. Various reports had suggested that Sunderland had shown an interest in signing the 20-year-old earlier this month, however, no concrete offer has been submitted by the Black Cats.

Leeds United ace told to make Wigan Athletic return

Jermaine Beckford believes that Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt should return to Wigan Athletic on-loan this month, despite the Latics’ lowly place in the Championship table. Alongside reports of Sunderland’s interest in the 20-year-old, Wigan have also been linked with a move for the striker and Beckford told The Athletic that the DW Stadium could be the a good place for the Leeds man to get plenty of first-team action.

Beckford said: “Gelhardt going back to Wigan would create excitement. It would be like one of their own returning and that’s a good setting to be in.

"If he feels he’s got an itch he needs to scratch — that he’s got to be getting games and scoring goals — then it could be really beneficial. The way I looked at it [going on loan] was ‘go out, do what you do and come back fresh as a daisy, ready for next season.’ That’s got to be the attitude whoever he joins.”

Luton Town ‘agree’ loan move for Premier League defender

According to Sky Sports, Luton Town have come to an agreement with Leeds United over a loan move for Cody Drameh. Drameh has not been able to force himself into Jesse Marsch’s first-team plans and will seemingly move to the second-tier for the remainder of the campaign.

