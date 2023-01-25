O’Nien was shown red in the 20th minute of the game for a late challenge on Ollie Cooper, one that sparked an angry reaction from a number of Swansea City players.

Sunderland admitted a charge of failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion, and have been handed a £5,000 fine.

Swansea City also admitted the charge but requested a hearing, at which an independent commission decided that they would be given a fine of £6,000.

Luke O'Nien is shown a red card earlier this month

O’Nien has served one game of his suspension to date, and will miss this Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Fulham as well as next weekend’s trip to Millwall.