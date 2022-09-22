Sunderland are currently 5th in the table after a decent start to the season.

They have adapted well to the step up a division from League One.

Next up for the Black Cats is a home clash against Preston North End on 1st October.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship...

Sunderland man in action this evening

Sunderland defender Trai Hume is in international action this evening as Northern Ireland U21s prepare to face Scotland in a friendly. The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats in January from Linfield (Official club website).

Hull City man returns from loan spell away

Will Jarvis is back at the MKM Stadium following his loan spell at Scarborough Athletic. The 19-year-old had a temporary stint at York City earlier this year as well (Official club website).

Birmingham City to assess striker in January

Birmingham City will keep tabs on the progress of striker Sam Cosgrove on loan at League One side Plymouth Argyle ahead of a decision on his situation in January (Birmingham Live).

Former Bristol City and Reading man loses job

Former Bristol City, Reading, Fulham and Hull City man Liam Rosenior has parted company with Derby County and the Rams are now hunting for a new boss (Official club website).

Middlesbrough beat rivals to summer signing

West Brom wanted to re-sign defender Matt Clarke on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion again over the summer but eventually lost on his signature to Middlesbrough (Express and Star).

Huddersfield Town linked with new name

Huddersfield Town are being linked with a move for Birmingham City boss John Eustace as they continue their search for a new manager (James Nursey, The Mirror).

Wigan Athletic man poised for exit

Wigan Athletic midfielder Scott Smith is poised to join National League side Torquay United on loan to get some experience under his belt. The 21-year-old has made two first-team appearances for the Latics to date (Alan Nixon).

Ex-Blackpool and Stoke City man retires