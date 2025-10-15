The first Wear-Tyne Derby of the season has been moved for television broadcast

Sunderland have had two matches rescheduled for live television broadcast in early December, including the Wear-Tyne Derby, the club have confirmed.

The Black Cats are due to host bitter rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, December 14th, with the game set to get underway at 2pm. The match had originally been pencilled in for the day before, Saturday, December 13th.

Alongside the derby, Sunderland’s trip to Anfield to face defending Premier League champions Liverpool has also been moved. The Black Cats were initially due to play Arne Slot’s men at 8pm on Wednesday, December 3rd, and while the contest will still take place on that date, it will now kick off a quarter of an hour later, at 8.15pm, so that it can be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

What has been said about Sunderland’s rescheduled fixtures against Newcastle United and Liverpool?

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the club explained: “Two of Sunderland AFC’s Premier League fixtures in December have been rescheduled following their selection for live television broadcast.

“The Lads’ trip to Anfield to face Liverpool will now kick off at the slightly later time of 20:15 GMT on Wednesday 3 December, with the game set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

“Later in the month, the highly-anticipated Wear-Tyne derby against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light has also been moved for live coverage. Originally scheduled for Saturday 13 December, the fixture will now take place on Sunday 14 December at 14:00pm GMT, also live on Sky Sports. Further information, including ticketing details and matchday logistics, will be communicated in due course.”

The news comes ahead of two other Sunderland matches being broadcast live on Sky Sports in early November. Clashes against both Everton and Arsenal have also been selected for television, with a recent statement confirming: “The club’s meeting with Everton will now take place on Monday 3 November, as David Moyes’ side travel to the Stadium of Light for an 8:00pm GMT kick-off.

“Arsenal will also head to Wearside later that week, with the match-up against the Gunners on Saturday 8 November now taking place at the slightly later time of 5:30pm GMT. The latest selections include fixtures taking place PL match weeks 10-13. Further information, including ticketing details for both fixtures, will be communicated in due course.”

Sunderland’s upcoming Premier League fixture schedule in full

Between now and the Wear-Tyne Derby on December 14th, Sunderland’s Premier League fixture schedule is as follows:

October 18th - Wolves (H)

October 25th - Chelsea (A)

November 3rd - Everton (H)

November 8th - Arsenal (H)

November 22nd - Fulham (A)

November 29th - Bournemouth (H)

December 3rd - Liverpool (A)

December 6th - Manchester City (A)

December 14th - Newcastle United (H)

