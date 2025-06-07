A look at the latest Sunderland-related transfer news and speculation

Sunderland have submitted an offer of around £4.2 million to sign Montpellier defender Modibo Sagnan, according to reports.

As per Africa Foot, the Black Cats are said to be pushing to prise the Malian international away from his current club, who were relegated to Ligue 2 this season. For his part, Sagnan is understood to be keen on the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

It is claimed that the 26-year-old is on the radar of several European clubs this summer, and could be moved on by his current employers, who are looking to clear their wage bill in the aftermath of their drop down to the second tier. Sagnan’s contract in France is set to run until 2028, as things stand.

Milan Aleksic eyed for summer loan exit

Elsewhere, reports in Serbia suggest that Sunderland starlet Milan Aleksic has been the subject of recent interest from Partizan Belgrade - but the midfielder is understood to be against any such move.

According to Mozzart Sport, Partizan have made efforts to persuade Aleksic into rejoining the club in recent days, with the teenager having previously spent part of his youth career in the Serbian capital. The Sunderland talent supposedly remains unmoved by the idea, however, following his previous experience at the club.

The report goes on to claim that Aleksic could be sent out on loan over the coming months, but at the time of writing, it seems unlikely that he will end up at Partizan. Over the course of his debut campaign in England, the 19-year-old made nine appearances across all competitions, scoring once.

Burnley keen on Chris Mepham

And finally, Burnley are could be interested in signing former Sunderland loanee Chris Mepham this summer, according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey.

The Wales international played a significant role in the Black Cats’ promotion campaign, but returned to parent club Bournemouth this week following the expiration of his temporary agreement on Wearside.

Sunderland have already been linked with a possible permanent swoop for the centre-back, as have Championship outfit Sheffield United, but speaking to EFL Analysis, Bailey suggested that the Clarets could also be in the mix for his signature.

He said: “I don’t think he’s out of the realms of possibility for Sunderland. He did a really good job there. It’ll depend on what Bournemouth are asking. He’s definitely available. But he would be a fantastic signing for Sheffield United as well.

“I think he’s going to leave, and going back to Sunderland is something the player would like, but the Sheffield United thing is there as well. I think it is really between those two at the moment. Because he’s on a good wage as well, it would take a team with a decent budget in the Championship to get him.

“Or, it could be one of those promoted teams. Do we see Burnley coming in for him? They may have to lose Maxime Esteve, and they’ve lost CJ Egan-Riley already. I wouldn’t rule Burnley out of the running on that one.”

