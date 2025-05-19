Sunderland consider summer transfer swoop for Leeds United-linked defender - reports

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Modibo Sagnan

Sunderland are considering a summer swoop for Montpellier defender Modibo Sagnan, according to reports in France.

The Black Cats are still unsure as to which division they will be playing their football in next season, and are currently gearing up for a Championship play-off final showdown with Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

But while their bid for promotion continues, it would appear that they are already beginning to weigh up their options ahead of the looming transfer window.

What has been said about Sunderland’s interest in Modibo Sagnan?

According to local French outlet Midi Libre, Montpellier - who finished bottom of Ligue 1 this season - are planning to reshape their squad for next season under the guidance of president Laurent Nicollin, with a number of players potentially set to leave the club over the coming months.

To that end, Sagnan is touted as one prospective exit, with Sunderland mentioned as a possible destination for the centre-back. The 26-year-old left FC Utrecht to join Montpellier in February of last year, and subsequently featured in 27 Ligue 1 games this season. His contract runs until 2028, but this latest report states that he is one of several regulars with an uncertain future in the south of France.

The Black Cats are not the only English club to have been linked with Sagnan of late, either. Last month, Foot Mercato suggested that Leeds United are also keen on the player, with the Whites having already guaranteed themselves a place in next season’s Premier League.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer plans?

When asked about Sunderland’s transfer plans, and the prospect of in-demand players leaving the Stadium of Light this summer, in the build-up to their play-off campaign, head coach Regis Le Bris said: "I don't want to think too much about the future. Obviously when you have a successful team, especially with young players, talented players, it's always tough to say that you will keep them all in the future. We'll have a lot of interest in these players, so we'll see later. What I can say is that they are all absolutely focused on these games ahead of us. This is really clear, 100%."

Speaking earlier, however, Le Bris did conirm that planning for next season was well under way behind the scenes at the Academy of Light. He said: “We're working on two plans [one for the Premier League and one for the Championship].

"The main focus is on the play-offs but at the same time we still have a lot to do and speak regularly with Kristjaan [Speakman], Kyril [Louis-Dreyfus] and the recruitment structure. We have regular meetings, I have one this afternoon for example, it's all part of the process.”