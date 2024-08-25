Sunderland midfielder sets loan aim as Burnley star lands Premier League move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk as the summer transfer window enters its final week.

Sunderland midfielder Jay Metete has set out his aims for his season-long loan spell with League One club Bolton Wanderers.

The former Fleetwood Town midfielder moved to Wearside in January 2022 and has gone on to make 25 appearances for the Black Cats. However, Matete has embarked on a series of loan moves over the last 18 months after spending the second half of the 2022/23 season with Plymouth Argyle before moving to Oxford United on a more short-term agreement in February this year. A third consecutive loan stint was secured this summer when Matete agreed to spend the entire season on loan with Bolton and he has appeared in all four of their fixtures in all competitions during the opening month of the campaign. Reflecting on his decision to join the Trotters, the Sunderland midfielder described the switch as ‘a no-brainer’ and admitted he has to prove himself during his time in the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after he came off the bench in Saturday’s defeat at Charlton Athletic, Matete told the Bolton News: “Obviously, I want to kick on now. I had my injury struggles last year but I have been given an opportunity to come and prove myself at a big club like Bolton. It was a no-brainer for me. Obviously, we wanted to come and get the three points, that was the aim. We knew what was coming, coming into the game, so it is disappointing overall. We prepared really well throughout the week and knew exactly what was coming. I thought we started well but then obviously made a mistake that led to a goal, and from there it becomes a bit more tricky. There is massive potential in the squad, we have talented players and a good togetherness within the group. We will put it behind us, learn from it and it will put us in good stead.”

Clarets defender joins former Black Cats star at Ipswich

Burnley have confirmed defender Dara O’Shea has completed a move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town just 24 hours after the Tractor Boys secured a £15m deal for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Clarets in a £6m deal last summer and was part of the side that suffered relegation from the top flight under former manager Vincent Kompany. However, O’Shea will get another opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League after he became Ipswich’s eleventh signing of the summer transfer window.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Dara O'Shea of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Speaking after putting pen-to-paper, O’Shea told the club website: “I want to play in the Premier League and test myself against the best players in the world, which is something I want to do for as long as possible, and I can't think of a better place to do that. I know quite a few of the lads in the squad and the style of play really suits me, where I can show my strengths and improve my weaknesses, so I’m looking forward getting to work as soon as possible and being part of the culture.”