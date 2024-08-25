Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 21-year-old could reportedly leave Sunderland on loan before the transfer deadline passes

Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

Triantis joined Sunderland from Australian side Central Coast Mariners in June 2023, signing a four-year contract at the Stadium of Light. The 21-year-old then enjoyed a stint at SPL side Hibernian after joining on loan last January but is unlikely to break into Régis Le Bris’ starting XI as things stand.

Signed as a defender initially, Triantis spent time playing in midfield for Hibs during his stint north of the border. The player remains down the pecking order at Sunderland behind Dan Ballard, Aji Alese and Luke O’Nien in defence. The youngster would also struggle to get a game in midfield over Alan Browne, Jobe, Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah and Chris Rigg.

However, according to the Daily Mirror (via The 72), Triantis “has loan interest from clubs in the EFL and Scotland.” That could lead to him being given “the green light to head out before next week's deadline.”