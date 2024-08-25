Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The reported Sunderland target was left out if Burnley’s squad on Saturday amid transfer talk

Sunderland are reportedly one of three Championship clubs interested in Burnley winger Manuel Benson.

Interestingly, the winger was left out of Scott Parker’s squad altogether ahead of Saturday’s clash at the Stadium of Light in the Championship, which the Black Cats won 1-0 to make it three wins from three. Alongside Sunderland, second-tier rivals Leeds United and Norwich City are also said to be keen on the 27-year-old.

The Black Cats have lost talisman Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town but have brought in Wilson Isidor, who can play up front and from the left, to ease the blow. The Black Cats also have Romaine Mundle, who scored the winner against the Clarets, and youngster Tommy Watson, who made the bench for the league clash. Left-winger Jewison Bennette is expected to head out on loan, however.

Benson has played from the left before but is primarily a right-sided attacker, a position which Sunderland have already strengthened with the arrival of Ian Poveda to provide competition for Patrick Roberts. Like Bennette, Abdoullah Ba could be set for a departure this summer too. The Black Cats are said to be keen on signing more attacking reinforcements before the end of the window with Alexandre Mendy and Roko Simic understood to still be of interest to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

It therefore remains to be seen if Sunderland still hold an interest in Benson given their squad makeup. However, the attacker looks likely to leave Turf Moore during the summer transfer window and his story ahead of deadline day next week could be one to watch with interest for Sunderland fans.