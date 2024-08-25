Isidor and two strikers arrive; Sunderland's dream team after Jack Clarke's £20m departure - gallery

Published 25th Aug 2024, 18:00 BST

How Sunderland’s squad could look under Régis Le Bris if the transfer rumours are true...

The summer transfer window is hotting up. Sunderland have announced the signing of Wilson Isidor this week with Jack Clarke expected to join Ipswich Town.

Isidor, a forward, has joined until the end of the current campaign, with the Black Cats holding the option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the 23-year-old had a ‘healthy’ record of scoring goals at the top level and would bring extra speed and athleticism to Regis Le Bris’ forward options.

“Wilson's a mobile and athletic forward, who possesses senior experience and a healthy goalscoring record at the top level,” he said.

“We feel he's a good fit with our playing identity and he has the attributes to help the team in forward areas. He's excited to be here and we look forward to helping him settle in."

In terms of outgoings, Clarke has left Sunderland for Premier League Ipswich Town. The newly-promoted side came to the table with a significant bid this week and while head coach Regis Le Bris said earlier on Thursday that Clarke remained available for selection on Saturday. However, the deal progressed and Clarke was snapped up by the Tractor Boys.

Sunderland and Ipswich Town agreed on a deal worth around £20million once add-on clauses have been accounted for, with the initial fee reported to be in the region of £15million.

Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ dream starting XI now Isidor has arrived:

Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.

2. RB: Trai Hume

The former Tottenham left-back is a hugely important player for Sunderland when fit. Unfortunately, Cirkin spent much of last season injured but has started the current campaign extremely well.

3. LB: Dennis Cirkin

The 23-year-old defender has missed large parts of this season due to injury but recently signed a contract extension with the club.

4. CB: Aji Alese

