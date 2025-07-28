Sunderland are understood to be closing in on the signing of Granit Xhaka

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill has delivered his verdict on the club’s anticipated swoop for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, suggesting that the Swiss international’s experience could prove to be a valuable asset for the Black Cats in their bid for Premier League survival this season.

After a relatively protracted pursuit, it is understood that a deal has now been agreed between Sunderland and Leverkusen, and that the 32-year-old has been given permission to travel to Wearside for a medical and to finalise the arrangement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats are expected to pay an initial fee of £13 million, with a further £4.3 million of potential add-ons included as part of the agreement. Leverkusen were insistent that they would not let Xhaka go for a fee below their £17.3 million asking price, but were relatively flexible on the structure of the financial package. With a framework now in place, the deal can proceed.

What has Martin O’Neill said about Granit Xhaka’s expected transfer to Sunderland?

And with a transfer now nearing completion, O’Neill has offered his thoughts on the move, should it happen. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I thought, although he did fine at Arsenal - even towards the end, remember he fell out with the fans - he did all of that type of stuff. [Then he redeemed himself] and had a really terrific season, the season before last - really, really good. So well done him in that aspect.

“Would it be good for Sunderland to get someone of that experience in? I think so... I think so, might as well do it. It's not fantastically costly, is it? €20 million. And how old is he now at the moment? 32, right. It is [quite a lot of money] for a 32-year-old. Listen, Sunderland needs some players in the football club. They're a great, really terrific football club, but no question about it, they would wouldn't be strong enough with the present team that they would have. So any bits of experience I'm sure would help.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked whether he thought any of the newly promoted sides had a chance of avoiding relegation this season, O’Neill continued: “Well, talking about who you would like to stay up, I obviously would love Leeds United to stay up for a start because they are a massive football club. Whether they have got the infrastructure, whether they've got the wherewithal to do that there, I just don't know. Sunderland, of course, you'd want them to stay up.”

Fellow pundit Simon Jordan added: “I think Leeds and Burnley have a chance and I think it depends what business Sunderland do. I want to see this manager because I think you've got to give a lot of credit to the Sunderland owner. I have at times said, ‘Young kid on his dad's money’. I think that's not true. I think the kid's very bright. I think he knows what he wants. I'm surprised he hasn't actually tried to sell Sunderland because I think he's achieved the outcomes that he probably wanted for Sunderland. But the appointment of the manager was very left field - nobody would have picked him and it worked.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland transfer news: Kristjaan Speakman joins Leeds United in race for Portuguese teen star