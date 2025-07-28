Newcastle United are reportedly set to win the race for Aaron Ramsdale’s signature

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland transfer target Aaron Ramsdale is closing in on a move to local rivals Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Southampton goalkeeper has been repeatedly mentioned as a possible option for the Black Cats this summer as they look to bolster their ranks between the sticks. Regis Le Bris’ side have already missed out on deals for both Marcin Bulka and Djordje Petrovic, who have signed for Neom SC and Bournemouth respectively in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while it is unclear as to how concrete Sunderland’s interest in Ramsdale is, it would appear that the England international is destined to swap the south coast for Tyneside.

What has been said about Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Newcastle United amid Sunderland transfer links?

On Monday afternoon, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie took to social media to reveal news of Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale, stating: “Aaron Ramsdale is in talks to sign for Newcastle. The England international played under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and NUFC were interested in signing him last summer. NUFC missed out on James Trafford, who is moving to Man City instead, and have turned to Ramsdale.”

In a subsequent post, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano furthered Downie’s update, writing: “Aaron Ramsdale already said yes to Newcastle and official bid has been sent to Southampton. High loan fee, salary covered and buy option clause. Southampton open to accepting but want higher fee. Deal expected to happen.”

At present, it is unclear as to the exact financial details of the Magpies’ bid for Ramsdale, The ex-Arsenal signed for Southampton in a deal worth around £25 million last summer, and went on to make 30 Premier League appearances as the Saints suffered an immediate relegation back to the Championship. Over the course of those 30 outings, he conceded 66 goals and kept three clean sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Dragan Solak said about Aaron Ramsdale’s future amid reported Newcastle United transfer interest?

The prospect of Ramsdale leaving is one that has already been addressed by Southampton owner Dragan Solak. Speaking to the Daily Echo last month, he said: "We unfortunately are not sure that Ramsdale is going to stay, even though he loves the club.

"He's a great young man, everybody loves him, but he wants to get his place in the national team and it's not easy to get there in the Championship. He's even personally looking at all the options of how he would go and come back if we are promoted because he loves the place and he loves the club.

"But generally we understand that he needs to stay within the Premier League level of football to achieve his goals and we will not stop that. We want also what is best for him.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland transfer news: Kristjaan Speakman joins Leeds United in race for Portuguese teen star