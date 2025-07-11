Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a transfer to Sunderland in recent days

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton owner Dragan Solak has admitted that the club could struggle to keep hold of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer amid reported transfer interest from Sunderland.

Earlier this week, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crooks claimed that, after having seemingly missed out on a deal to sign Chelsea stopper Djordje Petrovic, Regis Le Bris’ side could now turn their attention to a potential swoop for Ramsdale - who signed for the Saints in a £25 million deal last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on X, Crooks said: “Bit of a keeper merry-go-round developing. Bournemouth edging closer to an agreement with Chelsea for Petrovic. That deal would pave the way for Mark Travers to join Everton. Sunderland no longer considered in the race for Petrovic. Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone possible options for the Black Cats.”

Since then, online outlet GiveMeSport have reported that the 27-year-old has informed Southampton of his desire to leave St. Mary’s this summer.

An excerpt from their latest update states: “Sources have told GiveMeSport that Ramsdale does not see his long-term future at the club and is open to a move away before the transfer window closes. While Southampton would prefer to keep hold of the 27-year-old as they prepare for life back in the Championship, they are aware of the goalkeeper’s ambition to return to the top flight.

“There has been interest from clubs in Turkey, as well as from West Ham United and Sunderland, who are both monitoring Ramsdale’s situation. While overseas sides could offer European football and guaranteed game time, Ramsdale’s preference is believed to be staying in England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Dragan Solak said about Aaron Ramsdale’s future amid reported Sunderland transfer interest?

And the prospect of Ramsdale leaving is one that has already been addressed by Saints owner Solak. Speaking to the Daily Echo last month, he said: "We unfortunately are not sure that Ramsdale is going to stay, even though he loves the club.

"He's a great young man, everybody loves him, but he wants to get his place in the national team and it's not easy to get there in the Championship. He's even personally looking at all the options of how he would go and come back if we are promoted because he loves the place and he loves the club.

"But generally we understand that he needs to stay within the Premier League level of football to achieve his goals and we will not stop that. We want also what is best for him.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland transfer news: Jordan Henderson's next club named as midfielder makes big decision