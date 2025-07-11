Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Sunderland

Aaron Ramsdale has told Southampton that he wishes to leave the club this summer amid mooted interest from Sunderland, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with a host of goalkeepers in recent weeks, but missed out on a swoop for Polish international Marcin Bulka, and look set to be pipped to a deal for Chelsea stopper Djordje Petrovic by Premier League rivals Bournemouth.

It is within this context that talkSPORT journalist Alex Crooks has claimed that Regis Le Bris’ side could now look to strengthen their options between the sticks with a swoop for the aforementioned Ramsdale - who joined his current club in a package worth up to £25 million last summer.

Writing on X, Crooks said: “Bit of a keeper merry-go-round developing. Bournemouth edging closer to an agreement with Chelsea for Petrovic. That deal would pave the way for Mark Travers to join Everton. Sunderland no longer considered in the race for Petrovic. Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone possible options for the Black Cats.”

What has been said about Aaron Ramsdale’s transfer stance amid reported Sunderland interest?

And Sunderland may have been handed an encouraging update in their apparent efforts to sign Ramsdale. According to GiveMeSport, the 27-year-old has informed Southampton of his desire to leave St. Mary’s this summer.

An excerpt from the online outlet’s article states: “Sources have told GiveMeSport that Ramsdale does not see his long-term future at the club and is open to a move away before the transfer window closes. While Southampton would prefer to keep hold of the 27-year-old as they prepare for life back in the Championship, they are aware of the goalkeeper’s ambition to return to the top flight.

“There has been interest from clubs in Turkey, as well as from West Ham United and Sunderland, who are both monitoring Ramsdale’s situation. While overseas sides could offer European football and guaranteed game time, Ramsdale’s preference is believed to be staying in England.”

What has Florent Ghisolfi said about Sunderland’s transfer strategy?

Addressing Sunderland’s recruitment plans during an interview with L’Equipe, Black Cats Director of Football Florent Ghisolfi said: “Our ambition is to become an important club within the Premier League again and to regain a status that reflects our history.

“There is no talk of just surviving. This is a club with the fanbase, infrastructure and ambition to grow quickly into something bigger. Eight years away from the elite does not change the fact that Sunderland is a Premier League club by definition.”

He added: “We want to continue bringing in top-level players who will fully embrace the Sunderland experience,” he said. “We work with conviction. We don't look back, we look ahead... a future that will be written, no matter what, in part.”

