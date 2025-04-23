Ex-Sunderland striker blasts 'brainless' booing of Black Cats winger Tommy Watson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland winger Tommy Watson was booed by some supporters on Monday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has suggested that the negative reception that Black Cats winger Tommy Watson has received from supporters in recent weeks is “brainless”.

The teenager is set to leave his boyhood club at the end of the season to sign for Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal worth around £10 million. In a slightly unorthodox move, however, the agreement was announced at the beginning of April, and in the period since, Watson has often found himself subjected to booing from sections of his own fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the wide man was met with vocal derision from some supporters when his name was announced in the build-up to Easter Monday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers - although it is worth emphasising that any hostility towards him seemingly softened as the contest wore on. But according to Gabbiadini, it is out of order for Sunderland supporters to be hassling Watson at all, even if he is set to leave the club over the coming months.

What did Marco Gabbiadini say about Sunderland fans booing Tommy Watson?

Speaking about Watson’s reception earlier this week during an appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, Gabbiadini said: “It seems a little bit brainless to me. It’s modern football.

“We’ve got players, the top players in the country, who are coming to the end of their contracts and they’re still playing for their teams but talking about where they’re going to be next year and they might be leaving.

“You can’t do that to players. It’s just the business of football. He has agreed a deal in advance of the season finishing. The club are going to do well out of it. Hopefully in the future even better. He might even end up back here on loan in the summer. I’m glad that the majority of people did give him the support he deserves. You never know what might happen. He might have a fairy tale end to the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

How has negative reaction to Tommy Watson’s exit been received in the Sunderland dressing room?

Addressing the matter in a post-match interview on Monday afternoon, Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson said: “We're just helping Tommy as much as we can. Yeah, that's all we can do really.”

Speaking about Sunderland’s play-off picture writ large, Patterson added: “I think we just want to get into the play-offs and give it a good crack. I think last time we kind of just built the momentum and got in there in the last day, but this season we've kind of been up there all the way throughout the season.

“We're excited for the play-offs now. I think we've got a really, really good group this year. I think the togetherness of the group has been really good, and it was similar three years ago when we entered the Championship so hopefully we can do the same this year. That's what we'll be looking to do. Build the momentum in the last two league games and give the play-offs a good crack.”

Your next Sunderland read: The key first team players Sunderland are hoping to welcome back in time for Championship play-offs