The Sunderland Under-21 boss has been linked with the Oxford United job in recent weeks with speculation on Sunday morning also mentioning Murty’s name with the Reading manager role.

Paul Ince’s job is potentially under threat with The Royals' form having dropped off recently. Reading lost 1-0 against Millwall in the Championship on Saturday and have slipped to 16th with four losses in their last five.

Just last week Murty told The Echo that there had been no contact from Oxford United regarding their vacant manager’s position despite reports he’s on The U's shortlist.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Graeme Murty is seen prior to the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Oxford have been searching for a new boss since sacking Karl Robinson at the end of February, with the club now sitting in the bottom half of League One. It was initially claimed Murty was a candidate to replace Robinson at the Kassam Stadium, after previously managing Rangers’ first team earlier in his career.

“I’m really enjoying what I’m doing at the moment. I think I’m suited to developing young players, I’m suited to working in this environment and I’ve got to say the club have welcomed me with open arms so I’m really, really thankful for the opportunity.

“I would not rule anything out but as I said nothing that has been spoken about has come from me.”

After coaching Rangers’ youth team Murty took charge of The Gers’ first-team, initially on an interim basis, between 2017 and 2018.

He left the SPL club in 2021, after returning to his previous role, and was appointed Sunderland’s Head of Professional Development Phase in October 2022.

