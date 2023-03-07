Oxford have been searching for a new boss since sacking Karl Robinson at the end of February, with the club now sitting 17th in League One.

It was initially claimed Murty was a candidate to replace Robinson at the Kassam Stadium, after previously managing Rangers’ first team earlier in his career.

When asked about reports linking him with the Oxford job, Murty replied: “I’ve been having loads and loads of phone calls, loads of people have been phoning me and asking me. Nothing in the press has come from me.

Sunderland U21s coach Graeme Murty.

“I’m really enjoying what I’m doing at the moment. I think I’m suited to developing young players, I’m suited to working in this environment and I’ve got to say the club have welcomed me with open arms so I’m really, really thankful for the opportunity.

“I would not rule anything out but as I said nothing that has been spoken about has come from me.”

After coaching Rangers’ youth team Murty took charge of The Gers’ first-team, initially on an interim basis, between 2017 and 2018.