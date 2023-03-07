Next Oxford manager: Sunderland coach Graeme Murty explains stance following recent reports and Stoke win
Sunderland Under-21s boss Graeme Murty says there’s been no contact from Oxford United regarding their vacant manager’s position – despite reports he’s on The U's shortlist.
Oxford have been searching for a new boss since sacking Karl Robinson at the end of February, with the club now sitting 17th in League One.
It was initially claimed Murty was a candidate to replace Robinson at the Kassam Stadium, after previously managing Rangers’ first team earlier in his career.
When asked about reports linking him with the Oxford job, Murty replied: “I’ve been having loads and loads of phone calls, loads of people have been phoning me and asking me. Nothing in the press has come from me.
“I’m really enjoying what I’m doing at the moment. I think I’m suited to developing young players, I’m suited to working in this environment and I’ve got to say the club have welcomed me with open arms so I’m really, really thankful for the opportunity.
“I would not rule anything out but as I said nothing that has been spoken about has come from me.”
After coaching Rangers’ youth team Murty took charge of The Gers’ first-team, initially on an interim basis, between 2017 and 2018.
He left the SPL club in 2021, after returning to his previous role, and was appointed Sunderland’s Head of Professional Development Phase in October 2022.