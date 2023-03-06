News you can trust since 1873
Pierre Ekwah playing for Sunderland.
'Electric': Sunderland player rating photos as senior players impress for U21s in Stoke win - including one 9

Several Sunderland first-team players for the club’s under-21s side in a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke City – but who stood out for Graeme Murty’s side?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
2 minutes ago

A first-half double from forward Harry Gardiner gave the hosts a commanding lead in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture, before captain Ellis Taylor added a third after the break.

Gardiner then completed his hat-trick with a third close-range finish 11 minutes from time, before Stoke substitute Jacob Holland-Wilkinson netted a late consolation goal in stoppage-time.

January signings Joe Anderson, Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji all started for Graeme Murty’s side, along with summer arrivals Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Eppleton CW:

1. Adam Richardson - 6

Didn’t have many saves to make. Had one nervy moment when he conceded possession and needed Ben Crompton to clear off the line. 6

Photo: National World

2. Zak Johnson - 8

Adapted well at right-back and stopped most of Stoke’s attempted attacks down that flank. Registered a late assist for Sunderland’s fourth goal. 8

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Joe Anderson - 7

Defended well and played a couple of raking passes out to the flanks when Sudnerland looked to play out from the back. 7

Photo: Jeremy Ng

4. Ben Crompton - 8

Was alert to make a goal-line clearance at 2-0. Stayed calm in possession when he tried to step out with the ball. 8

Photo: FRANK REID

SunderlandStokeDivision 2Premier League 2Jacob Holland-Wilkinson