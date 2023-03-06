'Electric': Sunderland player rating photos as senior players impress for U21s in Stoke win - including one 9
Several Sunderland first-team players for the club’s under-21s side in a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke City – but who stood out for Graeme Murty’s side?
A first-half double from forward Harry Gardiner gave the hosts a commanding lead in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture, before captain Ellis Taylor added a third after the break.
Gardiner then completed his hat-trick with a third close-range finish 11 minutes from time, before Stoke substitute Jacob Holland-Wilkinson netted a late consolation goal in stoppage-time.
January signings Joe Anderson, Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji all started for Graeme Murty’s side, along with summer arrivals Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at Eppleton CW: