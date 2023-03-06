A first-half double from forward Harry Gardiner gave the hosts a commanding lead in the Premier League 2, Division 2, fixture, before captain Ellis Taylor added a third after the break.

Gardiner then completed his hat-trick with a third close-range finish 11 minutes from time, before Stoke substitute Jacob Holland-Wilkinson netted a late consolation goal in stoppage-time.

January signings Joe Anderson, Pierre Ekwah and Isaac Lihadji all started for Graeme Murty’s side, along with summer arrivals Abdoullah Ba and Jewison Bennette.

Abdoullah Ba playing for Sunderland.

It was Bennette who created the chance for Sunderland’s opener when he charged down the left before crossing for Lihadji at the back post. The Frenchman’s effort was then deflected onto the bar, before Gardiner converted the rebound inside seven minutes.

The hosts saw more of the ball after that but were pinned back by Stoke’s high press while trying to play out from the back.

Murty’s side still created more chances, though, with Bennette and Ba both forcing saves from goalkeeper Lewis Marcari.

The hosts added a second seven minutes before half-time when Ba released Bennette with a neat pass into the penalty area, before the winger’s low cross was converted by Gardiner.

Sunderland still appeared in control at the start of the second half, yet goalkeeper Adam Richardson was almost caught out just before the hour mark.

A heavy touch from the Black Cats stopper presented Nathan Lowe with a golden chance, yet defender Ben Crompton was alert to make a goal-line clearance.

Sunderland’s third came in the 67th minute when Ba set up Taylor inside the box and the latter converted with a first-time finish.

Chris Rigg also went close as he hit the post with a low effort, before Gardiner converted Johnson’s low cross following an excellent lofted pass from Ba.

The young Black Cats now have over a week to prepare for their next league game at Leeds on Monday, March 20.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Johnson, Anderson, Crompton, Taylor, Ekwah, Rigg, Lihadji, Ba, Bennette, Gardiner