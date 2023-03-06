Tony Mowbray’s side conceded four times in a dismal second half, with Stoke forwards Tyrese Campbell and Dwight Gayle both bagging a brace for the visitors.

The result was made even tougher for Sunderland fans to take with former boss Alex Neil in the opposition dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are frustrated with ourselves, and we have to look at ourselves to see how we can do better,” said Batth after the game. “Stoke deserved to win the game and we have to look at why.

Danny Batth playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

“We knew we would face a team that would be aggressive and we try to play the way we play, I don’t have the answers right now. It’s not good enough and we have to do better.”

Asked what was said in Sunderland’s dressing room after the match, Batth replied: “The manager doesn’t hold any grudges, but doesn’t pull any punches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think it’s important to not get over emotional with the reaction to a result. It’s three points we’ve lost and there are games left we have to be better in.”

Sunderland are still trying to adapt without several of their key players, including captain Corry Evans and top scorer Ross Stewart, due to injury setbacks.

Stewart’s absence has meant Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt has been asked to lead the line, yet the forward was replaced at half-time against Stoke.

“We do have a young team and are asking a lot of young players,” added Batth. “We have Joe up there on his own, we aren’t blessed with options to change things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we lose a game we have to be disappointed and angry, but we have to realise where we are at a club and move on and improve.

“As a team we have to find the answers from within. We can only do what we can do.

“I think as a team that are new in the division, we have probably surprised ourselves, the supporters and the club to a degree.

“When we do lose, let's not overreact. The scoreline is unacceptable, and we have to come out fighting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Evans set to miss the rest of the season, Batth has captained the side in recent weeks and will be a key figure as Sunderland prepare for next weekend’s trip to Norwich.

“It is important we trust everyone’s ability,” the defender said. “The foundation of hard work and determination, the fight you have in the Championship season.

"If we fall below that as a group then we have to look at ourselves and spur each other on. This is a talented team, all the ability in the world, we have to make sure the baseline of the hard work, the graft, the honesty of those things are there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In every season you get tested in this division, you will be tested in so many ways, every team and manager will have a team of analysts watching games back and analysing.