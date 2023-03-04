The Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range.

It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.

Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt.

Sunderland fans

Here’s how some fans reacted:

@MrMoranPE: Recruitment has been spot on in the last few windows, but the decision to not sign an experienced forward and midfielder to replace Stewart and Evans is absolutely baffling. No focal point up front, and zero protection for the centre-halves with the players we have available.

@SAFC_NYorkshire: We’ve gone from play-off contenders to one point from a possible twelve. Before the season started I would have been very happy with being tenth after this many games,now I just feel a bit deflated.

@Philip_RJ89: 43,064. For a performance and a result like this. It’s just absolutely unacceptable. He’s done a lot of good, but Tony Mowbray should face some seriously hard questions after this. We’ve absolutely caved in today. The players have just folded.

@_wisemensay: Last week I said we would be ok. Wrong. We're conceding too many goals and too many poor goals as well. No midfield and we can't shoot, nevermind score. We are in trouble

@johne113: Well that was horrendous. Sorry Tony but there's a few players that need a reality check and benched. We have lads chomping at the bit to play. We've been carrying a few for weeks now. Well played Stoke. Played the game and not the Alex Neil occasion.

@JamesFulwellEnd: Take the Alex Neil stuff out of it, but to ship five goals at home to a team who were third bottom and have lost their last two games is just totally unacceptable.