Oxford have sacked manager Karl Robinson after a seventh defeat in eight games. Berkshire Live have named Murty as a potential candidate.

The U’s have taken one point from their wretched run and lost 3-0 at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Defeat left them 17th in League One.

Graeme Murty. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).

Murty is currently in charge of Sunderland’s Under-21s.

The former Reading defender has previously coached youth teams at Southampton and Norwich, before he joined Rangers in 2016 as Development Squad Head Coach. Murty also had two spells as first-team manager at Ibrox.

An Oxford statement read: “The board would like to thank Karl for his hard work and efforts in the five years since he joined but recent results and performances mean that a change is needed.”