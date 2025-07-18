Luciano Vulcano arrived at Sunderland earlier this summer

Sunderland first team coach Luciano Vulcano has hailed Black Cats’ boss Regis Le Bris as “one of the most intelligent” tacticians he has worked with following his recent arrival on Wearside.

The Italian joined Le Bris’ backroom staff earlier in the summer having already amassed a glittering CV that includes stints with AC Milan and Saudi outfit Al Nassr, home of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

But despite having worked with some of the biggest names in world football, Vulcano has still been suitably impressed by Le Bris’ style and approach to management.

What has Luciano Vulcano said about Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris?

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, Vulcano said: “He [Le Bris] is one of the most intelligent coaches I’ve worked with. He’s very calm, very focused, and has a clear idea of how he wants to play. But what impressed me most was how human he is. He listens. He explains everything with detail, and the players respect that.”

“He’s not just a tactical coach - he manages people in a very humble and respectful way. It’s a pleasure to work with someone who sees the game so clearly, but who also treats people so well.”

Reflecting on his first impressions of life on Wearside, he said: “The first feelings are really good. People here are very welcoming, and I really like the atmosphere inside the Club. Now in Portugal - there’s a nice atmosphere, nice weather. A good opportunity for the guys to train in such a beautiful place.”

He added: “The Premier League is a dream for every coach. It’s the best league in the world. It’s a huge challenge - but also a fantastic opportunity to improve, to test myself, and bring my ideas to an amazing environment... I want to squeeze the lemon - get the most out of this experience and help Sunderland reach the top.”

Vulcano was also asked about what it is like working with a player of Ronaldo’s quality and reputation, to which he responded: “He’s a really, really, really good guy. So focused. He does everything with high standards.

“He has many routines - ice baths at night, recovery every day. He’s 40 and still plays every match. He showed me that high standards are everything, not just talent. He’s the example of an athlete. Working with him changed me. It puts you under pressure - and when that happens, you either give up or push through. I chose the second.”

