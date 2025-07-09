Sunderland add three to Le Bris’ staff, including former coaches from AC Milan, Barcelona and PSG

Sunderland have announced several additions to Régis Le Bris’ backroom team ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Luciano Vulcano joins the club as Assistant Head Coach, subject to international clearance. The experienced coach has previously worked at AC Milan and more recently served as Assistant Manager at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He will be joined by Assistant Coach Isidre Ramón Madir, also subject to international clearance, and new Goalkeeping Coach Neil Cutler.

Madir will lead on opposition analysis and brings a wealth of experience from top clubs across Europe, including spells with Barcelona, Valencia, OGC Nice, and Paris Saint-Germain. He has also worked with the Spain and Iraq national teams.

Cutler, meanwhile, takes charge of Sunderland’s goalkeeping department. A respected figure in the English game, he has held coaching positions at West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and will be responsible for the development of the club’s senior goalkeepers.

Alessandro Barcherini, who stepped into the role of Interim Assistant Coach last season, has now been confirmed in the position permanently. Previously Head of Goalkeeping, he will now focus on the team’s defensive structure and individual development plans. Michael Proctor and Pedro Ribeiro will continue in their existing roles as Assistant Coaches as part of the expanded first-team setup under Le Bris.

Sunderland are continuing to reshape their backroom staff following promotion to the Premier League, with a series of high-level appointments marking a new phase of investment behind the scenes.

The changes come after Mike Dodds, who played a key role in the club’s rise through the Championship, departed to become Wycombe Wanderers’ head coach last season. His exit left a gap in the coaching setup, prompting the Black Cats to rethink the structure under new head coach Le Bris.

The latest additions reflect Sunderland’s growing ambition at top-flight level, with the club targeting coaches with elite-level experience across Europe. The move signals a commitment to bolstering both technical development and tactical preparation as the club prepares for its first Premier League campaign since 2017.

Talbi deal close as £19.5million winger undergoes tests

Sunderland are also nearing the completion of a deal for Club Brugge winger Chemsedine Talbi. The 20-year-old Belgian arrived in the North East earlier this week for his medical, with a total package agreed at around £19.5million.

Talbi is expected to become the club’s fifth senior signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, and Habib Diarra. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in 44 appearances last season and is regarded as one of Belgium’s brightest young talents.

Ekwah exit almost done – with Sunderland to receive financial boost

Pierre Ekwah is close to sealing a permanent exit from Sunderland, with Ligue 2 side AS Saint-Étienne in the final stages of making his loan move permanent. As previously reported by The Echo, Sunderland negotiated a seven-figure loan fee last summer, and are now set to receive a further boost from the permanent fee, believed to be in the region of £6million.

However, a chunk of that will be owed to West Ham United due to a sell-on clause inserted in the original deal. A minor administrative issue is said to be delaying the final announcement, but Ekwah has not returned to Wearside for pre-season and is expected to be unveiled shortly by Saint-Étienne.