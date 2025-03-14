Sunderland loanee handed first senior international call-up after 'unbelievable run'

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis has earned himself a first call-up for Australia.

Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis has received his maiden senior international call-up for Australia ahead of this month’s looming World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form this season for new club Hibernian, and has helped David Gray’s side to an unbeaten run of 14 Scottish Premiership matches at the time of writing, stretching all the way back to December 7th. Over the course of that purple patch, Triantis has contributed three goals and five assists from the centre of midfield, and his impressive consistency has been enough to convince Australia boss Tony Popovic to involve him in his plans for the first time.

Speaking about the decision, the Socceroos chief said: “I think in October and November, he was playing games but looked a little bit raw in Scotland. But he has developed confidence, a lot of belief playing really well, and they’re on an unbelievable run - I think it’s 13 or 14 games without defeat.

“I saw him play live against Celtic. He set up a wonderful goal, the first goal. He played well and he looks very confident. I look forward to seeing him in camp and seeing what he can do.”

Speaking back in September, Triantis admitted that it was his “dream” to play for Australia one day, despite also being eligible to represent the Greek national team. He said: “It’s obviously a good feeling that there’s other countries that are wanting you. But growing up in Australia I think it’s always been my dream to play for Australia.

“So in terms of countries, it’s sort of a mixed feeling because I could play for either so it’s still not completely decided. But yeah, my heart does have a close spot with Greece. But I think my heart is with Australia. I’ve always had that dream to play for Australia."

Which other Sunderland players have been called up for international duty?

Elsewhere, Sunderland defender Chris Mepham has earned a call-up to Craig Bellamy’s Wales squad. The 27-year-old has 47 caps to his name already, but was an unused substitute during his country’s last run of UEFA Nations League matches back in November. Meanwhile, Trai Hume has been called up by Northern Ireland.

At youth international level, Chris Rigg has been called up by England U19s, while loanee goalkeeper Matty Young, who is currently plying his trade for Salford City, will travel as part of England’s Elite League - formerly U20s - squad.

And finally, Jobe Bellingham and Dennis Cirkin have both been called up for England U21s, while Eliezer Mayenda has earned his first recognition from Spain U21s.