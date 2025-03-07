All of the latest Sunderland news and speculation.

Sunderland are back in Championship action on Saturday afternoon as they look to continue their bid for promotion with a win over relegation-threatened Cardiff City.

Before then, however, there is plenty of Black Cats-related news and speculation to sift through. With that in mind, we’ve gathered up a couple of the stories that you might have missed from the past day or two. Check out our round-up below.

Newcastle United among clubs scouting Chris Rigg

In a squad full of in-demand talents, few Sunderland players have commanded as much attention as Chris Rigg in recent months. The Black Cats midfielder has frequently been at the centre of transfer speculation, and has already been linked with a whole host of Premier League and continental heavyweights.

And among those casting their eye over him are Newcastle United, according to an update from journalist Graeme Bailey. It is suggested that the Magpies have the teenager firmly on their radar, and are willing to go toe-to-toe with some of the biggest clubs in Europe to snap him up.

Speaking to Sunderland AFC News, he said: “Rigg is different to all his teammates, not to undermine them, but he is genuinely a ‘generational’ talent. He has his future in his own hands, if he wants his next club to be Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United or Newcastle United – it’s going to be his call.

“All those clubs I mentioned have scouted him heavily, they love him and want him. Rigg is letting his people take care of the interest but even if Sunderland go up, it will be very hard for them to keep him.”

Dennis Cirkin on Everton radar

Elsewhere, Bailey has also claimed that Everton are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Sunderland full-back Dennis Cirkin. The defender started the campaign at a blistering pace, but has seen his momentum disrupted a little by injury in recent months.

Nevertheless, it is suggested that he has done enough to convince the Toffees of his worth. Speaking to Everton News, Bailey said: “Dennis Cirkin is an outstanding talent and has enjoyed a brilliant campaign. I am told that a lot of Premier League clubs are following him closely. Everton are in the market for full-backs this summer and they are one of those who have done work on Cirkin this season. He is an intriguing prospect.”

Everton are currently managed by former Sunderland boss David Moyes, and were also linked with a swoop for Cirkin’s Stadium of Light teammate Dan Neil during the January transfer window. Both players have entered the final 18 months of their contracts on Wearside, but sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has previously made it clear that while extensions for the pair are on the agenda, Sunderland are more than happy to focus their attentions on a promotion push for the time being.

He said: “We’ve had those conversations with the guys [Cirkin and Neil]. There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused.”

