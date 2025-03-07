Ian Poveda is facing another spell on the sidelines.

Former Sunderland forward Martin Smith has suggested that it looks as if it is “not going to happen” for Ian Poveda at the Stadium of Light following the winger’s latest injury setback.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult start to life on Wearside, with a series of fitness issues disrupting his debut campaign for the Black Cats. As a consequence, Poveda has been limited to just 81 minutes of Championship football spread across six substitute outings, and is still yet to register a goal or assist for Regis Le Bris’ side.

And speaking in a press conference on Thursday, the Sunderland head coach confirmed that Poveda is once again facing a stint on the sidelines. He said: "We will have to wait for him. I don't know exactly what the timeframe will be for his return to play but it might be three to four weeks.

Le Bris continued: “It's frustrating because we know he is talented as a winger, he has the ability to dribble and create something from nothing in short spaces. So far he wasn't available for many reasons."

And in the aftermath of this latest blow, as well as Le Bris’ admission of frustration, Smith is of the opinion that Poveda’s time with Sunderland may ultimately fizzle out before it gets properly started.

Speaking on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport podcast, he said: “His career has never really got going here, has it? We’ve just seen little glimpses. He comes on the scene then disappears as quickly as he’s arrived. It’s disappointing because coming to this stage of the season, you want as many players available as possible. The manager, as happens, tends to run out of patience. At some point, there’s only so many chances that you can give a player.”

Alongside his injury concerns, Poveda also missed a recent clash against Luton Town for internal disciplinary reasons, thought to be related to his late arrival at a team meeting.

Addressing that particular absence, Smith continued: "For somebody who has missed so much, you'd think he would be absolutely spot on with everything he's doing. It makes you question things and what's happened at previous clubs. Sometimes clubs take people on and you get them for a reason because of certain issues at former clubs and you think maybe you can change that. But at the minute, it looks like it's not going to happen."

In other injury news, Le Bris also provided updates on Tommy Watson, Enzo Le Fée, and Dan Ballard ahead of this weekend’s clash with Cardiff City. He said: "Tommy should be with us this weekend. So far, Enzo and Dan are on track in their recovery. Enzo should probably be available after the international break more or less, with Dan it will be a little bit longer.”

