The Sunderland defender continues to be at the centre of transfer speculation.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have made something of a habit of tying down their best and brightest assets to relatively long-term contracts in recent times.

Just last year, the Black Cats were able to secure deals for the likes of Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham, and Dan Ballard, but there are still those on the books at the Stadium of Light who are rapidly approaching the end of their current agreements. One such talent is Dennis Cirkin, and on Thursday, reports emerged suggesting that the left-back is a target for former club Tottenham Hotspur, as well as London rivals Chelsea, and a host of other Premier League suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what is Cirkin’s exact contract situation on Wearside, and what has sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said about his future in red and white? Here’s everything you need to know amid this latest swell of speculation...

How long is Cirkin under contract at Sunderland?

Cirkin is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2026 and is likely one of Speakman’s most pressing priorities for a new deal alongside team captain Dan Neil and teenage winger Tommy Watson.

Do Tottenham have a buy-back option for Cirkin?

Cirkin signed for Sunderland from Spurs in August 2021, and initially the Premier League giants did have a buy-back option of around £6 million folded into their agreement with the Black Cats. That clause has now expired, however. It is understood that the buy-back option was valid until June 30th 2024. Tottenham, though, will be entitled to a percentage of the profit on any subsequent sale of Cirkin.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Kristjaan Speakman said about Dennis Cirkin’s contract situation at Sunderland?

Sunderland sporting director Speakman has discussed Cirkin’s future in recent months, but has admitted that talks over a new contract have been put on the back-burner while the Black Cats continue their push for promotion.

He said: “We’ve had those conversations with the guys [Cirkin and Dan Neil]. There’s no question over Dennis or Dan’s commitment to Sunderland. But I don’t think at the minute, it’s the right moment to be getting into too much of a conversation with them. That’s really just down to the short time period we’ve got to the summer. We’ve got so much to achieve, and we need to stay focused.”

When speaking to The Echo last summer about the contracts of Cirkin and Neil, Speakman said: “It’s [contracts for Neil and Cirkin] definitely on our radar. The thing with contracts is that you get some complete, and then there’s always other ones that start moving closer. It’s a little bit like painting the Forth Bridge in that respect. It’s a constant piece of work, and we’ve always tried to be on the front foot with that element of things.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland's next opponents Cardiff City confirm signing of ex-Man Utd academy star