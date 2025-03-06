All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend, and will be looking to pick up three valuable points against Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light.

Before then, however, there is still plenty of news and speculation to sift through on Wearside, from looming transfers to injury updates. With that in mind, here is a round-up of today’s latest Sunderland-related stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bennette closes in on Sunderland exit

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette is “one step away” from completing a move away from the club, according to reports. The Costa Rican has been heavily linked with an exit from the Stadium of Light in recent days, with suggestions that he is set to put pen to paper on a permanent deal with Ukrainian top flight outfit FC LNZ Cherkasy.

To that end, journalist Kevin Jimenez has taken to social media to weigh in on the ongoing transfer saga, suggesting that Bennette’s looming departure is now in its final stages. Jimenez has a proven track record when it comes to the attacker, and was the reporter who initially broke the story of Sunderland’s interest in him back in 2022. It is also The Echo’s understanding that a deal looks likely to happen.

During a recent press conference, Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris confirmed that Bennette has been negotiations over a potential exit. He said: “Yes [he is in talks to leave], but I don't know exactly what stage the deal is at. He needs to play.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris provides injury updates

Elsewhere, Regis Le Bris has been speaking about the injury status of his squad, with some promising - and some not-so-promising updates - ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with Cardiff City.

In the first instance, Tommy Watson is expected to be back in the match day squad this weekend, while January signing Enzo Le Fée is understood to be recovering well from his hamstring problem, as is Dan Ballard. Speaking in a press conference, Le Bris said: "Tommy should be with us this weekend, yeah. So far, Enzo and Dan are on track in their recovery. Enzo should probably be available after the international break more or less, with Dan it will be a little bit longer.”

Sunderland will be without Ian Poveda for the foreseeable future, however, after Le Bris confirmed that he had suffered a fresh injury setback. "We will have to wait for him," Le Bris explained. "I don't know exactly what the timeframe will be for his return to play but it might be three to four weeks. It's frustrating because we know he is talented as a winger, he has the ability to dribble and create something from nothing in short spaces. So far he wasn't available for many reasons."

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland's next opponents Cardiff City confirm signing of ex-Man Utd academy star