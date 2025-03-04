It could be a busy summer on Wearside as a number of clubs eye Sunderland’s top talents

Sunderland head into the final stretch of the Championship campaign still firmly in contention for promotion, whether that be automatically or via the play-offs.

It poses an interesting challenge for the club's hierarchy, who will have to plot a way forward for two different divisions in what will be a vital summer either way. So what does the squad for next season currently look like, and how might that be impacted by the conclusion of the campaign? We take a closer look here..

The 13 Sunderland players who currently look likely to stay at the club this summer

Eliezer Mayenda

Mayenda is enjoying an excellent campaign, firmly establishing himself as a first-team player with an eye-catching record of goal contributions. That will inevitably lead to interest from elsewhere but he will still have three years to run on his current contract this summer. It would be no surprise if Sunderland look to reward his progress with fresh terms. Mayenda is emerging as a real gem of a player and will be a massive part of Sunderland’s planning into next season and beyond.

Wilson Isidor

Isidor converted his loan deal from Xenit into a permanent during the January window, giving both player and club stability and security heading into the run-in. Various reports have suggested there are top-tier clubs lining up to sign Isidor if Sunderland don’t win promotion, which of course they still have every chance of doing. Even if they don’t, Isidor’s commitment to the club is obvious and it would be a major shock were he to depart.

Simon Moore

Moore signed a two-year contract last summer and has been an excellent addition so far. Dependable when called upon, and an experienced figure in a young dressing room. Sunderland will be thrilled with how he’s settled in and you’d think would be very happy for him to stay around as a key part of the goalkeeping group next season.

Niall Huggins

Huggins extended his deal earlier this season, in order to give him additional security to recover from what was a major knee injury. It’s not yet clear whether he’ll play again this season and the key will be to try and be ready to start pre-season. If he can manage that, he’ll be in a position to try and start pushing his way into contention for selection.

Luke O’Nien

O’Nien will enter the final year of his current contract next season, but crucially the Black Cats have an option to extend automatically. The versatile defender just keeps getting better and it’s almost impossible to imagine a Sunderland squad without him.

Jenson Seelt

Sunderland are encouraged by Seelt’s progress in his recovery from a major knee injury, and feel he will be stronger and more powerful as a result of the work he’s done while sidelined. It might be tough for him to make a big impact this season given the length of time out but he’ll hope to try and really stake a claim in pre-season.

Aji Alese

Alese has played very well when available this season and clearly has the capacity to be a key player. Injuries have again impacted his progress but Sunderland expect him to be fit to start pre-season. Under contract until the summer of 2027, they will be expecting him to be an important part of their defensive group next season.

Alan Browne

Browne signed a three-year contract when joining the club in the summer and his experience could make him an important part of the plans next season.

Patrick Roberts

Roberts will enter their final year of his contract next season but Sunderland have the option to extend for a further season. Has been a regular for so long and hard not to imagine him as part of the squad for the next campaign regardless of how this one ends.

Milan Aleksic

Sunderland have been gradually integrating Aleksic into a new club and division this season. There have been promising signs in his cameo appearances and the hope will be that he is ready to play a big part next season, particularly if one or two midfielders depart this summer - which has to be considered a real possibility.

Ahmed Abdullahi

Abdullahi has been unable to make his senior debut this season as he deals with a long-standing groin issue, but Sunderland hope he can be an important part of their striking group next season.

Ian Poveda

Poveda is really struggling to make an impact on Wearside, with persistent injury issues meaning he is still yet to make a league start. He is just one year into a three-year deal, however, and a full pre-season could make a big difference.

Dan Ballard

Ballard has admirers from the top-tier and there’s no doubt that he has the ability to thrive at that level. After an injury-hit period, however, it seems like the best avenue is for him to play regularly on Wearside for an extended period.

The 11 Sunderland players whose futures remain very much undecided ahead of the summer

Jobe

Bellingham turned down Premier League moves last summer and seems likely to depart if Sunderland don’t win promotion. The midfielder loves it on Wearside and promotion would significantly strengthen the club’s hand in persuading him to stay, but the level of interest from top clubs across Europe could prove to be too much to resist.

Anthony Patterson

Patterson’s significant experience for such a young goalkeeper has caught the eye of top-tier clubs, and his homegrown status makes him an even more eye-catching option. Sunderland are in a very strong position, however, as Patterson is under contract for the foreseeable.

Dan Neil

Neil has been in exceptional form of late and his progress has long been tracked by top-tier clubs. Next season will be the last of his current contract and bids seem inevitable if Sunderland don’t win promotion. His preference would be to stay and especially if Sunderland go up, but this will definitely be one to watch this summer.

Chris Rigg

Sunderland are almost certain to field bids for Rigg from top tiers across Europe this summer. They’ll hope to win promotion and convince him to stay but even if not - can Jobe’s example encourage him that another season playing every week is the best way forward?

Nectar Triantis

Triantis is performing exceptionally well on loan at Hibs, thriving as a central midfielder. Sunderland are paying very close attention and he’ll be part of the squad in pre-season. Whether he can force his way into the team could depend on how Sunderland’s promotion push pans out and who stays/leaves as a result.

Dennis Cirkin

Sunderland would be very keen to keep Cirkin next season whatever division they are in but he is yet to agree a new contract and enters the final year of his current deal this summer. Talks will be revisited at the end of the season and if no resolution is found then Sunderland would have to consider any interest.

Chris Mepham

Mepham is out of contract at Bournemouth this summer, but they have the option to trigger a further year. Sunderland will try and sign him, undoubtedly, but there will likely be Championship competition at the very least. Won’t be an easy deal.

Trai Hume

Hume has been such a dependable part of Sunderland’s side for a couple of years now and his consistency will likely draw top-tier suitors. Would take a huge bid to force the club to consider losing such a vital player, but you can’t rule it out.

Leo Hjelde

Hjelde is very much trusted by Le Bris, as shown by his decision to start him against Sheffield Wednesday, and is also a very popular member of the dressing room. He will want to play more regularly than he has managed this season, however, and so will likely consider his options this summer.

Enzo Le Fée

Le Fée will sign permanently from AS Roma if Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League. The feeling behind the scenes is that it will be almost impossible to keep him as a second-tier club this summer.

Tommy Watson

Brighton could well revisit their longstanding interest in Watson this summer, while there is known to be other top-tier clubs monitoring the situation. Watson will have one year left on his deal with no agreement on an extension, which makes a summer departure a distinct possibility.

The 11 Sunderland players who currently look set to leave this summer

Joe Anderson

Anderson was the subject of interest from League One club Exeter City in January, but opted not to pursue the move. Needs to be playing senior football regularly and so will surely depart in the summer.

Salis Abdul Samed

Samed joined on loan from RC Lens with no option or obligation to buy. Samed’s injury issues have prevented him building any momentum and starts have been few and far between. Hard to see him staying as things stand but there is of course still a lot of football to be played between now and the end of the campaign.

Jewison Bennette

Bennette’s exit could be imminent, with Sunderland in talks with Ukrainian club LNZ Cherkasy. If that deal doesn’t progress, Bennnette will likely depart in the summer.

Nathan Bishop

Bishop is currently on loan at Cambridge United and will likely leave permanently this summer as he enters the final year of his Sunderland contract. Cambridge could emerge as permanent suitors if they are able to beat the drop.

Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah has been playing regularly on loan at St Etienne and there is a significant option-to-buy clause as part of the deal. The Ligue 1 club are in major relegation trouble, which could emerge as a major impediment to a deal. It’s also possible that Ekwah could recapture his place on Wearside given just how well he has performed at times in the past. Right now, though, he seems likely to depart.

Timothee Pembele

Pembele is starting to play more regularly for Le Havre in his loan spell there and Sunderland will likely look to seek a permanent arrangement in the summer - whether that be with the Ligue 1 club or somebody else.

Adil Aouchiche

Aouchiche made an impact at times earlier this season but his departure on loan for Portsmouth in January reflected the fact that he isn’t prominent in Le Bris’s plans. If playing regularly attracts permanent interest this summer, you’d expect Sunderland to take it.

Abdoullah Ba

Ligue 2 side Dunkerque don’t have an option to buy as part of their January loan deal to sign Ba. It’s thought that they are unlikely to have the financial firepower to be in the race this summer but Sunderland’s hope is that playing regularly there will lead to summer interest from elsewhere. If that happens, they’ll be willing to do a deal.

Luis Hemir

Hemir has been playing regularly on loan at Juve Next Gen this season, and they have the option to make the switch permanent this summer. If they don’t, Sunderland will likely look to sell Hemir to another club.

Jay Matete

Matete has been very unfortunate with injury at times during his time at the club, but has struggled to force his way into contention at Championship level. Continually impresses on loan in League One and might be time for him to find a permanent move this summer.

Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn is currently on loan at Hajduk Split, who have the option to make the move permanent this summer. Even if they opt not to do that, all parties will likely look for another move as the striker does not appear to be part of the club’s long-term plans.