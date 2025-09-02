Sunderland defender Oliver Bainbridge has joined South Shields on loan until January as he looks to gain more senior experience

Sunderland have confirmed that defender Oliver Bainbridge has joined South Shields on loan until 4 January 2026.

The 20-year-old centre-back moves to the 1st Cloud Arena as the Mariners look to build on an impressive start to their campaign in the National League North. Bainbridge spent last season on loan with Kilmarnock, where he featured in both the Scottish Premiership and the UEFA Conference League, gaining valuable experience at senior level.

Academy manager Robin Nicholls believes the move will provide Bainbridge with another important step in his development and has backed the defender to make a positive impact during his time with South Shields. “This move provides Oliver with another opportunity to gain valuable senior minutes, as he looks to build on his spell with Kilmarnock last season,” Nicholls said.

“South Shields have started the season very well, playing some excellent football, and I firmly believe that Oliver will impact their campaign positively. He is a player who is always looking to find ways to improve, and I have no doubt he will maximise this opportunity.”

Bainbridge will be eligible to feature for South Shields immediately as they continue their push to maintain momentum at the top end of the table.

In other transfer news, Alan Browne has completed a season-long loan move to Middlesbrough and says the chance to be closer to home and help a “massive club” fight for Premier League promotion was too good to turn down.

The 30-year-old midfielder departs Sunderland after making 23 appearances last season, playing his part as the Black Cats secured promotion back to the top flight. But with opportunities expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris this season.

Browne says the move to Teesside made sense for a number of reasons. Speaking to the club’s media team after signing, Browne admitted his first emotion was relief: “Yeah, probably relief more than anything,” he said when asked for his initial reaction to joining Middlesbrough.

Browne explained why the move felt right for him at this stage of his career: “Well, I think for obvious reasons. It's close to home where I am at the moment. I've got a young family, so that was always going to make the move easy and it's a massive club.

“It's a Premier League club if we're being honest and that's what I'm going to try to help get the club back to. They've made an amazing start so far, some good individual players. I had a brief chat with the manager who talked me into it as well.” Browne admitted he has been keeping up with Middlesbrough’s early-season form: “I watch the highlights every weekend, but I didn't get a chance to watch a full game. Hopefully that'll come.”

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent a decade at Preston North End before joining Sunderland last summer, says that experience shaped his entire career: “Oh, it was brilliant. I went from a boy to a man basically. It was life-changing for me at the time and I just grew as a person and a player throughout my years there and gained a lot of experience, which hopefully I can bring to the fort this club.”