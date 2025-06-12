I think we can probably file this bizarre Sunderland transfer link under “not going to happen” this summer

Sunderland supporters have been left both amused and bemused by the latest betting odds from Paddy Power, which lists the club as 6/1 shots to complete a surprise summer swoop for Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez.

The shock odds briefly surfaced on Twitter and Facebook, teasing a wildly unlikely twist in Sunderland’s transfer plans—albeit one most fans agree was inaccurate. On social media, one Black Cats fan said:” How we are on that list, I’ll never know, and at 6/1, I’d take him all day, get him firing again, could get a few, but with the teams interested in him, can’t see it happening.”

Another Sunderland supporter cheekily added: “For anyone who doesn't understand odds. If you put £100 on Núñez to sign for Sunderland, you'd get nothing back,” while another explained: “On loan maybe, with him looking to find his form from before Liverpool under far less pressure, can’t see it being a permanent signing given Liverpool paid £85million for him.

On forums like ReadyToGo, joking threads quickly popped up asking why any bookmaker would attach odds. Comments ranged from admiration—“he’d be our best player”—to realism, with one fan adding: “He’d blow our wage structure to bits.” Another sarcastically observed: “Bookies just throw random teams into the betting mix.”

There is zero indication internally at the club that a move for Núñez, a high-profile striker earning big wages at Liverpool, is even on Sunderland's radar. The bet appears to fall in the category of “fun novelty odds,” designed to generate social buzz rather than reflect any genuine transfer interest.

For a team just back in the Premier League, recruitment focus is expected to centre on attainable targets: emerging talents, proven Championship scorers, and loan-market steals, not multi-million-pound forwards from elite clubs on big wages.

What has Krisjaan Speakman said about transfers at Sunderland this summer?

Kristjaan Speakman insists Sunderland’s push to strengthen for the Premier League won’t be derailed by inflated squad numbers this summer. The Black Cats confirmed their retained list last week, with all senior players kept on, aside from departing loanees Chris Mepham and Salis Abdul Samed.

That means a number of players who spent last season out on loan will report back for pre-season, with their temporary clubs choosing not to activate purchase clauses. While figures like Nectar Triantis are attracting interest, Sunderland’s sporting director admits it will be a challenge to find the right solutions for others.

Speakman says that scenario is a byproduct of the club’s rapid rise from League One to the Premier League, and made it clear it won’t slow down their ambitious summer recruitment plans. "When you progress as rapidly as we have, you're going to end up with players in different categories," Speakman said.

"If you have a longer period of time, then what naturally happens is you end up with a greater number of players in a similar category i.e capable of playing at the top end of the Championship. Those who aren't maybe at that level move on naturally in time.

"So we've got players in different categories, definitely. We've got some players whose next challenge will be away from Sunderland, we've got some that we still feel have future potential and so for those players we need to find the right loan and get them minutes. The Premier League won't be the environment for that for those particular players. I think that's just part of the job, to try and get the right outcome. None of that would impact our Premier League squad for next season, and what we're aiming for in terms of the right number of players for us to be competitive."