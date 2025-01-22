Sunderland 'linked' with triple transfer deal as Kristjaan Speakman 'chases' Celtic attacker
Sunderland have been linked with a triple deal after their game against Derby County at Pride Park in the Championship this week.
The Black Cats won by a single goal away from home against Paul Warne’s side on Tuesday night thanks to a first-half goal from striker Eliezer Mayenda, who has now moved to nine goal contributions for the season so far under head coach Règis Le Bris.
However, several transfer links emerged surrounding the clash, with Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman in the market for reinforcements during the window as he looks to boost Le Bris’ promotion push.
Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours that you may have missed surrounding the game against Derby County:
Sunderland ‘chasing’ Celtic winger
According to fresh reports, Celtic winger Luis Palma is being “chased” by Sunderland, Stoke, Swansea, Queens Park Rangers, and several European clubs.
Football Insider claims that the “Championship quartet have all registered their interest in the Honduras international as they race for his signature.” The attacker is keen on playing regular first-team football, which he is not currently getting at Parkhead.
Allegedly, the Honduras international was supposed to move to Spanish side Rayo Vallecano earlier this window. However, the club was hit with a transfer ban, which caused the deal to fall through at the last minute.
Sunderland ‘linked’ with Preston striker
Sunderland have also been linked with a move with Preston North End striker Emil Riis Jakobsen, though the attacker is not thought to be high on the list of Black Cats targets. His contract runs out in six months’ time.
Black Cats cast eye over Hibs teenager
Sunderland and Championship rivals Swansea City are both keeping a “close eye” on Hibernian teenager Reuben McAllister, according to reports.
The midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan with Scottish League One outfit Cove Rangers, and is out of contract at Easter Road in the summer - a situation which the Daily Record suggests has alerted the Black Cats and the Swans to his potential availability.
McAllister was formerly in the academy system of Bristol City, but moved to Edinburgh in 2022, and at the time of writing, has a single senior Hibs appearance to his name.
